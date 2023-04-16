Caddy Carts

Caddy Carts players are, from left, (front) Bob Hittel, Mark Blount, Dev Rigatti, Ray Murphy, George Lambert, Bill Rice, (back) Micky Muzevich, Carmen Rivera, Jack Smith, Tim Nuss, Ric Goodwin, John Skaggs, Dennis Girard and Bob Stiles.

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league wrapped up and the champions were crowned after an 11-week regular season.

The Relics of the Bronze division won their second straight championship with a 16-4 record.


Players for Scott’s-Ken & Barb’s Restaurant include, from left (standing) Steven “Barney” Barnstead, Frank Golad, Joe Baker, Rudy Bakker, Mike Bahia, Burt Rood and Ken Elboar (kneeling), Rich Burke, Jimmy McNicholas, Bill Ernst, Eric Nelson, Jim Savo, Gary Atkinson and Hank Giulian.
Englewood Moose 2023

Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 players are, from left, (front) Mark Geary, John Kyle, Rudy Davis, Bob Kerzner, Dave Mahon, Terry Tompkins, Ron Vaness on scooter, (back) Steve Wagley, Brian Donehue, manager Mike Vaught, Dave Tacey, assistant manager Fred Weber, Don Yellman and Bill Lowe.
The Relics

Relics players include, from left, manager Greg Brezicki, Herb Brommeck, Steve Gustafson, Gary Hlusko, Don Myhrberg, Jim Reagan, Phil McGouldrick, Dick Rembiz, Al Gibson, Carlo Orciari, Ron Gutchak and, on the ball, Hugh Brotherton.
   
