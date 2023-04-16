ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league wrapped up and the champions were crowned after an 11-week regular season.
The Relics of the Bronze division won their second straight championship with a 16-4 record.
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league wrapped up and the champions were crowned after an 11-week regular season.
The Relics of the Bronze division won their second straight championship with a 16-4 record.
Caddy Carts of the Silver division repeated as champions with a 16-5 record.
In the Gold division, the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 won their first championship at 18-3.
“The level of play in all three divisions was phenomenal this year,” said Mark Johnson, league commissioner in an email to The Daily Sun. “There were so many one-run games, and the number of home runs this year set a record.”
There were 57 home runs, 10 in the Bronze division, 2 in the Silver and 45 in the Gold.
Brian Donehue led the league in home runs with 14, followed by Mike Vaught with 11 and Joe Reser with 4.
Each year starts off with a player entry draft in early January.
“This year’s draft was a pleasant surprise,” said Rudy Davis, draft coordinator, in the email. “We expected a low number due to the hurricane, but we had a strong turnout and a pretty deep talent pool. Every team got better.”
The league extended its reach this year with players coming from Nokomis and Punta Gorda.
The Bronze division is in its fifth year. The Bronze division is primarily made up of players over the age of 80, but has a few ‘youngsters’ in their 70s and late 60s who’s skill level is suitable for their level of play.
There were 10 different players who hit home runs in the Bronze division.
In the Silver division, Caddy Carts wrapped up their second title with strong defense and pitching, though the race for first went down to the wire, with Xpertech Auto Repair finishing in second with a 14-7 record.
In the Gold division, the championship was wrapped up early by the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933, clinching the championship with 5 games left to play in the regular season.
The Moose went 18-3 on the year, with Donehue and Vaught combing for 25 home runs.
In the post season tournament, Caddy Carts took the crown in the Silver division while in the Gold division, Scott’s – Ken & Barb’s Restaurant topped all comers behind some clutch play in every game.
“The tournament this year was excellent,” Johnson said. “We entered the year wondering if we would even be playing following the hurricane damage, but play we did. It was a terrific year.”
The league’s plans for the spring season, held during April and early May, are complete, with first games played on the week of April 11. A summer season is planned as well.
Players who are 60 or over in 2024 can attend practices, usually held at 8:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Englewood Sports Complex in April through December.
For more information, visit www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.