Englewood United Methodist Church (copy)

Karen Knight dishes out the turkey and dressing to volunteers Diana Hamilton and Brian Harris in the always-efficient preparation line at Englewood United Methodist Church on Christmas Day, 2021. An army of volunteers is preparing to serve up 2,200 meals for pickup and a few hundred more for home delivery this Sunday.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church won't let the community go hungry on Christmas Day.

For more than 30 years, Englewood Methodist volunteers prepare free traditional turkey dinners for all of Englewood. This Christmas Day will be no different.


