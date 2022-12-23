Karen Knight dishes out the turkey and dressing to volunteers Diana Hamilton and Brian Harris in the always-efficient preparation line at Englewood United Methodist Church on Christmas Day, 2021. An army of volunteers is preparing to serve up 2,200 meals for pickup and a few hundred more for home delivery this Sunday.
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church won't let the community go hungry on Christmas Day.
For more than 30 years, Englewood Methodist volunteers prepare free traditional turkey dinners for all of Englewood. This Christmas Day will be no different.
This year, like they have for the last two years, people are encouraged to pick up at the church "to-go" hot holiday meals or call for deliveries.
The church served 1,900 meals last Christmas and is preparing 2,200 meals for this year, said Lori Baur, one of the organizer. Hundreds volunteers assist organizers Grace and Dick Talada stage the annual benefit.
Meals can be picked up at the church, 700 E. Dearborn St., from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Deliveries can be arranged by calling 941-474-5588 extension 101 — no later than noon Christmas Day. Calls for deliveries are asked to leave their names and a return phone number. Expect a call back from volunteers.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Englewood volunteers packed Christmas meals for pickups for 2020 and 2021. This year, the church is recovering from roof and other damage it sustained from Hurricane Ian. Hopefully, Baur said, the church will be able to serve sit-down meals on Christmas Day 2023 in the church's fellowship hall.
The menu itself includes roasted turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls, and pumpkin pie.
Baur asked that everyone — and not just those modest means — are welcomed and can drive to pick up their Christmas dinner. Donations are accepted by not required.
