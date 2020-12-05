ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Methodist Church isn't going to let the COVID-19 pandemic interrupt its 29-year tradition of serving free turkey dinners to the community on Christmas Day.
The tradition lives on while recognizing proper health precautions and guidelines.
Come Christmas day, church volunteers are preparing to serve 2,200 dinners of roast turkey, homemade-style dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter and pumpkin pie. They also will serve vegetarian or gluten-free dinners.
Dinners will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 25.
Unlike previous years, when Englewood Methodist decked out its Fellowship Hall as a Christmas dining room, this year's dinners will be served like a drive-thru restaurant.
Reservations are required, and should be made by Dec. 18.
“We regret that we have to require reservations by Dec. 18 and that we cannot open the dining room," said Grace Talada who, with her husband, Dick, organizes the annual volunteer effort.
To make a reservation call 941-474-5588, ext. 253, which is solely dedicated to receive the required reservations. Leave only your name and a phone number. A volunteer will call back with instructions for the pick-up dinners on Christmas.
The church is at 700 E. Dearborn St. On Christmas, signs will be posted in the parking lot directing traffic to the Fellowship Hall door, across from the playground, where the dinners will be distributed. People will be able to pick up their dinners without leaving their cars.
"Last year we served 2,062 dinners. Of those, 1,425 were served in the dining room, 452 were pick-up meals, and 175 were delivered to shut-ins by volunteers," Grace said.
"The reservations are important for planning to serve as many as possible even with the dining room closed," she said. "The traditional festive celebration (in the Fellowship Hall) should resume as usual next year.”
And this year, she said, safe social distancing will be practiced among those who prepare the meals.
While donations are accepted, no one is obligated to make a donation, Grace said.
The mission behind the annual Christmas dinner has not diminished in 29 years. Dwight Eakin is credited with starting the Englewood Methodist tradition and donated $1,000 for the first dinner.
As in previous years, Englewood Methodist Church maintains its hope that no one needs to go hungry on Christmas.
For general information, call 941-474-5588 during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.