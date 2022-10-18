ENGLEWOOD — In the midst of recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, a developer plans to hold a neighborhood meeting via Zoom on Tuesday night, despite requests to reconsider the meeting date.
The subject is a proposed rezoning of land known locally as the Feldman property. Land America LLC, a development firm out of Delray Beach, Florida, set the meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The proposal would allow for the development of 300 apartment units on land bordering the Arlington Cove, Oak Forest, Pine Lake and Boca Royale communities off State Road 776 in the northern part of Englewood.
One point of concern is that many people are still without internet service and won’t be able to participate in the online-only meeting.
“Hundreds of homeowners are outraged that most of their voices are not likely to be heard and that the developer apparently decided to use the hurricane and the declared State of Emergency as a means to discourage, even prevent, many of the citizens directly affected by their proposed development from attending a re-zone workshop,” Rudy Davis, spokesperson for the affected communities, claimed in an email to The Daily Sun.
Davis even spoke to the county commissioners at their Oct. 11 meeting during open to the public, seeking their assistance in getting the meeting postponed.
“It seems inappropriate given the state of the emergency,” Davis told commissioners, who took no action on his request since this is an administrative issue handled at the staff level.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger who represents Englewood, appeared sympathetic questioning if the meeting had been postponed, but Chairman Alan Maio moved forward with the meeting without hearing a response from staff.
Davis did state in the release that the county’s planning department had indicated that the development group could easily request a delay in the neighborhood meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.