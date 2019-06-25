Man in shooting had guns returned
The 76-year-old suspect in a domestic shooting Saturday had previously had his guns confiscated and returned after being Baker Acted in a previous incident.
Frantz Pierre-Louis regularly carries a gun and has a valid Florida concealed carry permit. He claims he has worked in security since 2008, he told deputies. The victim told deputies he had recently come from Tampa to check on his mother, who has dementia. Pierre-Louis asked to speak to the victim in another room, where he told him he did not want him in the house and he needed to leave.
Pierre-Louis accused the victim of conspiring with the neighbors to try to remove him from the house. The two started to push each other, falling on the floor. Pierre-Louis then reached into his pocket, grabbed his Glock 9mm and shot the victim in his left knee while yelling at him to leave his house, according to the arrest report.
Pierre-Louis had been institutionalized via the Baker Acted in a previous incident, in which he stood in the road yelling and pointing his gun at his neighbor’s house, the report stated. Pierre-Louis’ guns were submitted for safekeeping but returned at a later date
During Saturday’s incident, Pierre-Louis did not attempt to render aid, and instead called 911, telling dispatchers “if the (expletive) had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened.” Pierre-Louis was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and booked on $40,000 bond.
Cops: Man allegedly acted as psychologist without license
SARASOTA — A Lakewood Ranch man was arrested after he allegedly provided counseling services to sexual abuse victims without a license, according to Sarasota Police detectives.
Phillip Stutzman, 43, faces three felony charges of unlicensed practice of a health care professional.
Three women told authorities that Stutzman, who went by the alias Dr. Phillip Nikao, was providing services under false pretenses, misrepresentations and without a license between October 2016 and January 2019. According to a probable cause affidavit, he ran Creating Masterminds in Sarasota since at least 2016.
"Based on research, he has no higher education and unlikely even a GED," according to authorities. "He provides services ranging from coaching to sexual abuse and trauma (counseling), with no such training."
On his website, he claims he grew up in an Amish home which "set the stage for Nikao's life-journey, experiencing early in life the difficulty and pain of 'breaking out,' yet the reward and joy of life transformation." The website claims he's traveled internationally and shared the stage with the like of Zig Ziglar, Rudy Guliani and Margaret Thatcher.
Stutzman claimed to have a master’s degree in neuroscience and a doctorate in psychology that he earned online.
The probable cause affidavit notes Stutzman would tell at least one client about his own sexual encounters, purchased for her a sex toy and invited her to a Miami conference. Another woman allegedly informed Stutzman she was suicidal and having suicidal thoughts. He did not inform anyone about the situation.
Detectives found he had no valid licenses for Stutzman — or Nikao — and his degrees were fake. Stutzman was arrested June 20 and has bonded out of jail. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.
Pioneer Days needs good candidates for 'Mayor for a Day'
Have a favorite charity? Looking to raise money for a nonprofit organization? The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee wants you to run for 2019 “Mayor For A Day.”
Here's how it works: Let your supporters know you are running and start collecting dollars. Each dollar collected equals one vote. The candidate with the most "votes’" at the end of the election wins. All votes collected will go to the charity chosen by each candidate.
The "mayoral race" will feature two public debates. The winner will cut the ceremonial ribbon at the annual Cardboard Boat Race and then ride in a place of honor in the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day.
Candidates must declare and register and pay $10 by July 15. Visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com for more information and application forms.
Roof repairs for Beach Pavilion
The main pavilion on the Englewood Beach boardwalk area undergoing roof repair July 8 through July 26. There will be limited access through this pavilion. Please exercise caution near this area. For information, contact Ron Cloutier at 941-769-1877 or Ron.Cloutier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.