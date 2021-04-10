Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments. If you can't make it to the drive, visit oneblood.org/donate to find more opportunities and use sponsor code 39275 to participate in the drive.
Beach restroom renovation
Charlotte County will close the restrooms at Englewood Beach Chadwick Park for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Something Old'
Get inspired by "Something Old," the new exhibit at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. It will run through April 30. An in-house reception will be held 6:30 p.m. April 16, when awards will be presented. All attendees are asked to wear mask and the art center will be covid-complaint. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org.
'Owls of the Eastern Ice'
Sarasota Audubon Society and North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a virtual presentation “Blakiston’s Fish Owl: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl by Jonathan Slaght" at 7 p.m. April 21. Slaght is a wildlife biologist and author is the Russia & Northeast Asia Coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society. He will discuss his book "Owls of the Eastern Ice." Register at https://scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/blakistons-fish-owl-quest-find-and-save-worlds-largest-owl-live. For more information, please call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Emergency radio demonstration
The Amateur Radio Operators will have a free public demonstration on emergency communications from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the main pavilion at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood. "Ham" radio operators from the the Charlotte and Englewood Amateur Radio clubs will show how they provide county-wide and beyond communications in the event of a disaster. Charlotte County Emergency Management will have a Portable Emergency Trailer near the Pavilion.
Annual Tree Fair
The Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4-8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry. “Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. Find planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will be music and food trucks. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com for more information or call Alice White 941-468-2486.
Virtual boating safety
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 99, Cape Haze, is offering Boat America, virtual boating safety course. The 8-hour class will be held over four evening sessions from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning April 20 via a Zoom virtual meeting. Successful completion satisfies Florida’s requirement for boat operators to obtain a Florida Boater Safety Education Card. Cost for the class is $45 per person, $60 per couple sharing workbook or $25 per middle or high school student. For more information and to register for the class, contact Larry Piper, uscgauxflotilla99@gmail.com or 717-752-0081.
Boating safety seminar
US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Englewood Flotilla 87 will present a two-hour Seamanship Seminar at 6 p.m. April 26 via Zoom virtual meetings. The class teaches boat stability, personal watercraft, drowning and hypothermia, survival in the water, operator responsibilities, sailing skills, mooring, anchoring, and carbon monoxide exposure. Cost is $15. To register, go to www.coastguardenglewood.com/public_ed.html. Click on “Register for our classes” at the bottom of the page to fill out the registration form.
'Left Coast Connections' exhibit
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their speciality is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
VFW Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
