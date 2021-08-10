Splash pad reopens
The kids splash pad at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood is open normal hours. For operating hours and schedule, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call the pool at 941-681-3743.
Radio volunteer needed
"Writers on the Air," an open-mic show on WKDW 97.5 FM radio, is looking for volunteer techs to help with the show, which airs from 2-4 p.m. Mondays from the station's headquarters at 12735 US 41 South. Show organizers will train, no experience is necessary. More than three techs are needed so the slot may be shared. Call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262.
Napkin decoupage workshop
Learn the art of napkin decoupage at a workshop from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Learn the history of decoupage and create three complete projects to take home. Cost is $35 and includes all supplies. Call 423-6460 to reserve your place.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will continue an art exhibition for artists Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman's art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker's medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. Meet the artists and celebrate their arts. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Parks get fitness equipment
Charlotte County have begun installing outdoor fitness equipment along the walking paths this week at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St. Punta Gorda, and Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Installation will take about two weeks. Park patrons are encouraged to use caution around the area. For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties resume
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, will resume its monthly card parties Sept. 1. Card parties are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild's charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Fall basketball league
North Port Parks & Recreation Adult Basketball League is registering players 16 years and older for an 8-week fall basketball league. Games are 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Morgan Family Community Center starting Aug. 16. Teams will be divided into division of 40-years-and-older and 39-and-under. Download a team registration packet and find league rules at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues. Team fee is $315. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) to register.
North Port Art Center
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will exhibit art of Loveland Center and Adult Developmental Students through Aug. 27, with a reception at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. View the exhibit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in our heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other City events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent's Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Get Crafty workshop
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold “Get Crafty” workshops for children ages 6-10 starting Sept. 11, and continuing from noon to 1:30 p.m. every second Saturday through December. Students will create a unique masterpiece for autumn to decorate their home or give as a gift. Cost per class is $15 for youth members, $20 for non-members. Register at 941-423-6460.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your '80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Community yard sale
North Port's next Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the City Center Front Green, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and support local business at the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. Have something to sell? Reserve your space by stopping by the Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275. The fee is $10 per space. Some tables are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Registration opens on Aug. 2. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. from 5:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
VHS Classes of '80-'81 reunion
The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB with bartenders will be serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of '80, please send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates. For Class of '81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like "Class of 1981 VHS Reunion" on Facebook for more information and updates.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a "Not-So-Scary" Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It's $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It's an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of southwest Florida. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goodie bag. It's sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available on Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. from 10-2. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Closet of Hope
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church,1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The Closet is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their specialty is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com. for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.