Huge Rummage Sale
Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have it's 35th Annual Huge Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Pay $5 for an earlybird pre-sale from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net, or call Annette at 941-882-4543.
North Port British Ladies
The North Port British Ladies will meet for lunch at noon Monday, March 7 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail No. 2728, North Port. All Brits in the area are welcome. Please RSVP to Barbara. Call 941-564-6404.
Welcome home veterans
The Wm. A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is hosting a family-friendly Welcome home Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans event from noon to 11 p.m. March 5 at the Post, 4800 Trott Circle, North Port. All veterans who served in those areas and their families are invited. There will be vendor area, a bounce house, Juggles the Clown, a Sno Cone truck, food trucks and a beer wagon from noon to 5 p.m. Live music includes the Flying Drito Bros. at noon, Nobody's Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael Band at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Rock out at Winterfest
Nonprofit When All Else Fails and the North Port Kiwanis will present Winterfest, starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. Enjoy music by Smoked Mullet, the Jack Michael Band, The Dukes of Brinkley and Maiden Cane. All-day entry is $10. Food trucks and beverages will be available.
Buchan Fly In
The annual Buchan Fly In is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. View vintage, experimental, home-built and general aviation aircraft, meet and greet with visiting pilots. Breakfast is available from The French Artisan from 9-11 a.m., featuring quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks from a food truck. For information, contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email conquestmusic@comcast.net.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
'I'm Like A Bird'
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a reception for the exhibit “I'm Like A Bird” from 6-8 p.m. today. Visit with friends, view the artwork and congratulate those who have won awards. The gift shop will also be open. The exhibit runs through March 30. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Lions Club, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, and accessories will be available. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund and local charities. The club welcomes new members. Contact membership chair Claire at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration is first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Learn to sail
Englewood Sailing Association will offer adult Learn to Sail class 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7-10, at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay, Winson Avenue. Learn the basics of sailing. Boats will be provided. Class is taught on land and on water. Students must know how to swim. For more information, check englewoodsailing.org or call Kona Sams at 941-266-4447.
Learn to write poetry
Dr. Roger Singer, a Poet Laureate Emeritus of Connecticut, will teach a poetry writing class for anyone interested in writing their own verse or simply learning more about how poets compose their works of art. Classes are 1-4 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16 in the Community Building of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Learn from the examples of famous poets and their inspirations, and through the practice of your own writing. Classes are limited to 20 people. There is no cost, and it is not necessary to attend all three classes. Call 941-474-3140 to register by Feb. 28.
'Building a Play'
Martyna Majok, Pulitzer Prize and Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner, will present “Building a Play: Exploring the Playwright-Director Collaboration” at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the Hermitage Beach, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is $5 per person. It's presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Hear from the playwright and her director, Caitlin Sullivan, in a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg about the director-playwright relationship in developing new work. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Manta Market
The Manta Market at Lemon Bay High School is wrapping up for one more Saturday. It's 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Free concert
Northside Christian Church, 685 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood will host a free concert by Jeff and Sheri Easter at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Gospel music is programmed into the DNA of this dynamic couple. They have a wall of awards including 9 Dove Awards and several Grammy nominations.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free sit-down dinners and carry-outs on the first Monday of every month. The March 7 menu includes ham, mac & cheese, green beans, roll, and dessert. Sit-down meals will also include a beverage. Dinners will be served and can be picked up between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Please reserve your meal by noon March 3, using the RSVP link on the church’s homepage, GulfCoveChurch.com. You may also email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Beginner photography
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Beginner Photography course will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, March 7-28. Bring DSLR cameras and manuals and learn camera and lens settings, exposure, shutter speeds, and image framing. Cost is $25. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop in at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center to register by March 3.
The Foresters concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMC
Don’t have time for a formal church service on Ash Wednesday? Visit Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove), from 7-9 a.m. March 2, and drive through for Ashes to Go and free coffee. Traditional Ash Wednesday service is 6 p.m. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Friday Fish Fry
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has a weekly Fish Fry from 3-6 p.m. each Friday during Lent, March 4-April 15. The meal includes hand-breaded fish, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $15. It's $5 for children under 12. Dine-in or drive-thru. A vegetarian option will be offered. Reservations recommended at GulfCoveChurch.com or call 941-697-1747.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Closet of Hope
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church,1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The Closet is open 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their specialty is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com. for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.