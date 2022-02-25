Welcome home veterans
The Wm. A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is hosting a family-friendly Welcome home Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans event from noon to 11 p.m. March 5 at the Post, 4800 Trott Circle, North Port. All veterans who served in those areas and their families are invited. There will be vendor area, a bounce house, Juggles the Clown, a Sno Cone truck, food trucks and a beer wagon from noon to 5 p.m. Live music includes the Flying Drito Bros. at noon, Nobody's Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael Band at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Buchan Fly In
The annual Buchan Fly In is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. View vintage, experimental, home-built and general aviation aircraft, meet and greet with visiting pilots. Breakfast is available from The French Artisan from 9-11 a.m., featuring quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks from a food truck. For information, contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Learn to sail
Englewood Sailing Association will offer adult Learn to Sail class 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7-10, at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay, Winson Avenue. Learn the basics of sailing. Boats will be provided. Class is taught on land and on water. Students must know how to swim. For more information, check englewoodsailing.org or call Kona Sams at 941-266-4447.
North Port British Ladies
The North Port British Ladies will meet for lunch at noon Monday, March 7 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail No. 2728, North Port. All Brits in the area are welcome. Please RSVP to Barbara. Call 941-564-6404.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
'I'm Like A Bird'
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a reception for the exhibit “I'm Like A Bird” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Visit with friends, view the artwork and congratulate those who have won awards. The gift shop will also be open. The exhibit runs through March 30. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Learn to write poetry
Dr. Roger Singer, a Poet Laureate Emeritus of Connecticut, will teach a poetry writing class for anyone interested in writing their own verse or simply learning more about how poets compose their works of art. Classes are 1-4 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16 in the Community Building of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Learn from the examples of famous poets and their inspirations, and through the practice of your own writing. Classes are limited to 20 people. There is no cost, and it is not necessary to attend all three classes. Call 941-474-3140 to register by Feb. 28.
'Building a Play'
Martyna Majok, Pulitzer Prize and Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner, will present “Building a Play: Exploring the Playwright-Director Collaboration” at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the Hermitage Beach, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is $5 per person. It's presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Hear from the playwright and her director, Caitlin Sullivan, in a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg about the director-playwright relationship in developing new work. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Manta Market
The Manta Market at Lemon Bay High School is wrapping up for one more Saturday. It's 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration is first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Rock out at Winterfest
Nonprofit When All Else Fails and the North Port Kiwanis will present Winterfest, starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. Enjoy music by Smoked Mullet, the Jack Michael Band, The Dukes of Brinkley and Maiden Cane. All-day entry is $10. Food trucks and beverages will be available.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free sit-down dinners and carry-outs on the first Monday of every month. The March 7 menu includes ham, mac & cheese, green beans, roll, and dessert. Sit-down meals will also include a beverage. Dinners will be served and can be picked up between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Please reserve your meal by noon March 3, using the RSVP link on the church’s homepage, GulfCoveChurch.com. You may also email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Beginner photography
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Beginner Photography course will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, March 7-28. Bring DSLR cameras and manuals and learn camera and lens settings, exposure, shutter speeds, and image framing. Cost is $25. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop in at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center to register by March 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.