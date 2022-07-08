Tree sale
People for Trees is hosting a tree sale from 9:15-11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at 3597 Froude St., North Port. Trees in 3-gallon containers are $15 and include elm, sweetgum and southern red cedar. Seven-gallon containers are $25 for dahoon holly, bald cypress, pignut hickory and slash pine. All trees are Florida-friendly. Cash or credit accepted.
Woman's Club sale
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is planning a huge rummage sale, set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at 181 Cocoanut Ave, Englewood. All are welcome. This is at a home next to the Elsie Quirk Library.
Blood drive
The Englewood Fire Area Fire Control District is having a blood drive July 14-15. Stop by the fire Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave., anytime between 8 a.m. and noon either day to donate blood. Get a $20 gift card, first responder T-shirt and a wellness checkup.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups will open July 11 for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-7275 or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
Sock Hop
The Rotonda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, presents a Sock Hop, set for 5-9 p.m. July 16. There will be 50/50 drawings and a basket raffle. Music presented by Seasons of Sound with Eric Stefanik. Donations of school age children’s socks and shoes will be accepted. For more information, call 941-697-3616.
North Port candidate forum
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a North Port City Commission candidate forum July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed. AMVETS Post 312 sell food and beverages and all proceeds will benefit the post.
Business bowling tourney
Signups are open for the Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament, organized as a fundraiser by the 2022 Leadership North Port Class. It’s 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Businesses will compete for the Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophy. The tournament consists of three games, food, drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes, silent auction and much more. The cost is $250 per team of four players. Get involved as a participant, a sponsor, or donate an auction prize. Proceeds support Family Promise of South Sarasota County, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections and other nonprofits to be added. For more information, call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
Back to School Bash
The North Port Young Professionals have planned a second free Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. The event will continue from 7 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
