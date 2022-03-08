St. Francis card party
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church's Women's Guild seeks players for its card party, set for 11 a.m. today at the Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. The $8 includes games, lunch and door prizes. Visit www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899.
'Shovels & Shenanigans'
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its "Shovels & Shenanigans" horticultural specialty show Friday and Saturday. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of plants will be on exhibit and for sale at the Garden Club, 40 Yale St., Englewood. Get a hot dog and milkshake with a Leprechaun for $5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Irish dancers perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Allamanda Garden Club sale
The Allamanda Garden Club will have its big plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 3390 Nansen Lane, North Port. Find annuals, houseplants, perennials, native plants, trees, books, garden art, tools and supplies. Hard-to-find plants included. Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist. No early sales.
Lucky Paws Auction
The Suncoast Humane Society has its planned second Lucky Paws Auction, set for March 15-18. Donate items, volunteer and take part. Visit www.humane.org, or contact Margaret Ann Behrends at development@humaneorg of 908-952-5164.
Rotonda scholarship scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association's annual Scholarship Scramble Tournament is 7:30 a.m. March 24 at the Rotonda Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Men, Women and mixed-group can play. Fee is $50 for Rotonda club members, $75 for nonmembers. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Lots of prizes. Proceeds go to scholarships for LBHS senior. To sign up or learn more about the scholarship tournament, call 641-990-5619 or email him at rpholck69@gmail.com.
Sheepshead Tournament
The first-ever "Catch a Convict" Sheepshead Tournament will benefit the Lemon Bay High School beach volleyball program. It's 7 a.m. March 26, at Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road. Lots of prizes. It's $50 per angler and $25 per youth angler 17 and under. For rules, registration and more information, visit www.lbhsvball.com, email lbhsvball@gmail.com or call Cindy Googins at 941-809-5279.
Kids' Needs tournament
Kids' Needs of Englewood will have benefit four-ball golf scramble beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. April 2 at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club. Fee is $50 per golfer, and will include coffee and doughnuts and light lunch afterwards. Prizes will be awarded. For more information about the tournament and the organization, visit www.kidsneedsenglewood.org.
Art Center Fashion Luncheon
North Port Art Center will hold a “Fashion Luncheon” on from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 301 Heron Creek Blvd, North Port. Fashions and accessories will be furnished by FIFI's Apparel and North Port Artisan Gift Shop. A silent auction and a floral demo. Best-hat contest. Tickets are $45 at www.northportartcenter.org or by calling 941-423-6460.
Volunteer for Tree Fair
People for Trees is looking for volunteers to help out with Tree Fair 2022, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Hundreds of native trees will be for sale, with Tree Talks throughout the morning, and an Ask-an-Arborist booth. Children get a free one-gallon native tree for taking the “Tree Pledge. Music, food trucks, vendors, nonprofit groups, all under the shade. Contact Alice White 941-468-2486 and visit peoplefortrees.com for more information.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
