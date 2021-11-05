North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. The event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing; Masks not required, but encouraged. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-7275.
Charter Review Commission
The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission will conduct a meeting at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. A range of topics will be discussed. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-764-4941.
Thanksgiving Feasts
The Suncoast Technical Center's Bistro on the North Port campus, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, will serve its grab-and-go Thanksgiving Feast from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 through Nov. 11. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin spice dessert bars for $12. For more information, call 941-257-2252 ext 20456.
Give Back to Englewood Drive
Grande Aire in Englewood is partnering with other area businesses for a Give Back to Englewood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at their Englewood headquarters, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood.
It's a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit St. David's Jubilee Center and a blood drive for One Blood. Anyone who gives one item to the food drive and donates blood during the event will receive a plate of food during our Thanksgiving feast. One plate per person, while supplies last.
One Blood's Big Red Bus will be on hand for blood donations. Food donations will go straight to the Jubilee Center. Needed items include instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned green beans and corn, relish, olives, stuffing mix, mayonnaise, gravy, cake mix, canned fruit, frosting, cake, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products.
Those who can't attend Nov. 13 can drop off food at Grande Aire, or other participating businesses including the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Paradise Exclusive Realty, Thoroughbred Golf Carts, Ivy's on Dearborn or at the Jubilee Center at St. David's church.
To learn more about the event, find the Give Back to Englewood Drive on Facebook.
Free COVID vaccine shots
A free COVID vaccine clinic is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. It includes a free Pfizer first dose, a second dose, or a booster, or a free Moderna first shot, second shot or booster. Children 12 and older can attend. Free flu shots to those who have proof of insurance. Vaccines will be provided by Walmart pharmacy. The event is sponsored by the Sarasota County Democratic Party, the North Port Democratic Club, the Sarasota Hispanic Caucus, the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus, and the COVID-19 Regional Coalition. Walk-ins are welcome, or reserve at app.myirmobile.com/auth/event/dd069bfc-3038-11ec-9aec-3b1447554985.
Pancake breakfast
Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 invites the public to a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 14 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. For $8, get all-you-can-eat pancakes, one order of bacon or sausage, and coffee or hot tea. Get hash browns for $1, and extra bacon or sausage is $2. Bloody Mary’s and screwdrivers are $1.75 each. Call 941-697-3616 for more information.
Stuff the Cruiser Thanksgiving drive
The North Port Police Department his holding a Stuff the Cruiser Thanksgiving food drive. It's set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All non-perishable items will be immediately donated to the Awaken Church Food Pantry in time for Thanksgiving Day.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club has its annual bazaar for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Find crafts, gifts and homemade goodies, all at great prices. For more information, call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbaywomansclub.com.
Rotonda West craft bazaar
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is holding a Craft Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The bazaar will feature homemade cookies by the pound, Chinese auction, decorations, Christmas gifts, coastal art and much more.
Fall Garden Tour and Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will present its annual Fall Garden Tour and Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be a presale event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18 at the clubhouse.
The event will include tours of six gardens around the community. The sale will feature many kinds of plants, crafts, cards and raffle baskets. Tickets for the tour are $15 and are available at the clubhouse. For tickets and information, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. For more information, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at the church 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. There will be no seating inside the church this year.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Arrive by 12:15. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
