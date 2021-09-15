Englewood pool reopens
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional pool and splash pad, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, is reopening today. It was closed for three weeks while workers installed light fixtures. Lap swim hours are 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Recreational swim is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Water Aerobics is 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The pool is closed Sundays. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call the pool at 941-681-3743.
Orchid Society meets
The Englewood Area Orchid Society will have an open-to-the-public meeting from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Everyone is invited. Masks are required. For more information, contact Mary Anne DiGrazia at tommaryanne@centurylink.net or 941-697-9237.
Radio volunteers needed
"Writers on the Air," an open-mic show on WKDW 97.5 FM radio, is looking for volunteer techs to help with the show, which airs from 2-4 p.m. Mondays from the station's headquarters, 12735 US 41 South, North Port. Show organizers will train; no experience is necessary. More than three techs are needed so the slot may be shared. Call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will continue an art exhibition for artists Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker through Sept. 25 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman's art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker's medium is beautiful fused glasses. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties resume
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has resumed its monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild's charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Decoupage workshops
North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way has scheduled napkin decoupage workshops, set for Sept. 17, Sept. 27, Oct. 3, Oct. 22, Nov. 8, Nov. 18, Dec. 6 and Dec. 10. Each workshop is held on different days and times and will have different themes. The cost is $35 and includes all supplies. Call 941-423-6460 to register.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your '80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Community yard sale
North Port's next Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the City Center Front Green, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and support local business at the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors, giving attendees an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind items. Have something to sell? Reserve your space by stopping by the Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275. The fee is $10 per space. Some tables are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament, set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Registration opens on Aug. 2. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. from 5:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
VHS Classes of '80-'81 reunion
The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB with bartenders will be serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of '80, please send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates. For Class of '81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like "Class of 1981 VHS Reunion" on Facebook for more information and updates.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a "Not-So-Scary" Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It's $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It's an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of southwest Florida. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goodie bag. It's sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available on Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. from 10-2. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products tp needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
