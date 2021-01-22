Soccer registration
Englewood Youth Soccer registration is open until Jan. 24 for kids aged 4 to 14. Practices are 6-7 p.m. weeknights beginning Feb. 8. Games are Friday evenings from Feb. 19-April 9, with a tournament April 10. Registration is $95, which includes a jersey, soccer socks and a participation medal. For information, visit www.EnglewoodSoccer.com or email questions to Melissa.EnglewoodSoccer@gmail.com.
Englewood Democrats
The Englewood Democratic Club will hold its first monthly membership meeting of 2021 by Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27. For more information and instructions for attending, please email englewooddemclub@gmail.com or call 941-270-3441.
Hermitage series
The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s 2021 winter season continues with “In Conversation with Emily Kaczmarek,” a virtual conversation with playwright and recent Hermitage Fellow Emily Kaczmarek at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, via Zoom. This presentation precedes a reading of Kaczmarek’s play, "Sam & Lizzie," which will be presented live on the Hermitage Beach, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, in collaboration with Urbanite Theatre Company on Feb. 13, with presentations at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To register, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Steak dinners return
AMVETS Riders steak dinners return to Post 312, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port, at Feb. 6. Presale your dinner by Feb. 3 for $14, which includes a T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert. Hours are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. for dinner with entertainment by the Allegros from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For questions please call 941-429-5403.
Newcomer Day
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department and the North Port Chamber of Commerce, are hosting the free Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Like expos, it includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Woofstock 2021
Bring your canine companions to join North Port Parks & Recreation for Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. Connect with fellow dog owners and local companies, browse vendor booths, taste test treats for people and dogs, enjoy K9 demonstrations and fun activities with prizes. Admission and parking are free. Bring some dog food or supplies to donate to a local shelter. All dogs must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash. Handlers must be at least 18. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior shall immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible.
The Canine Club will be closed Feb. 11 until the event begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
Furry Scurry 5K
The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove is planning its first-ever South Gulf Cove Furry Scurry 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. Feb. 13 out of the Community Center, 14859 Ingraham Blvd, South Gulf Cove. All ages are can join this dog-friendly walk/run. There will be a 1.5-mile course along with the 3.1-mile main course. Racers are chip-timed. There will be lots of prizes. Proceeds will benefit Englewood Animal Shelter (EARS), the Suncoast Humane Society Englewood, the German Shepherd Rescue in Punta Gorda, and the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida. Safe distancing and staggered times will be in place. Early packet pickup is 4-7 p.m. Feb 11 at the community center. Registration is $35, with discounts for children of runners. For more information, visit southgulfcovecct.org, and click on the Furry Scurry button.
Open car show
American Legion Post 254 of North Port will have an open car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the post, 6648 Taneytown St. There will be trophies, prizes and drawings. The Young Marines Drill Team will perform, and the bloodmobile will be on site. Entry is $5 per car, with proceeds benefiting t he Americdan Legion Boys State. The show is supported by the Florida West Coast Car Club. For more information, call 941-423-7311.
Lions shred event
The Englewood Lions Club is partnering with the veteran-owned Shred America for a shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Cost is $10 donation per box, with additional boxes for 55 cents. Helpers will unload boxes from trunks in drive-thru fashion and will shred your papers while you wait. Donations benefit the Lions' vision-screening programs, eye care, food programs and more, all staying in the community. For more information, contact Lion Loyal at 941-888-7225.
Community yard sale
North Port Parks & Recreation's big Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27 at the City Center Front Green next to City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors. Please note that changes to these events or programs may be necessary due to Covid-19. Participants are reminded to practice good physical distancing, are encouraged to wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. To sell your wares, stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve a $10 space.
Kickball league
Registration is now open for the Spring 2021 Co-Ed Kickball League with Parks & Recreation Department. The league will play on Sunday afternoons at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd., North Port. The league will run Feb. 21-April 25. Registration fee is $250 per team and players must be 18 or over. The league will follow WAKA rules with local modifications. Please note that due to Covid-19, Parks & Recreation programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Stop by the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available March 6-21, April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes will be Saturday and Sunday, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Please note that due to Covid-19, programs, classes, and events are subject to change. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for Saturday, March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Garden Club sale
Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, has a weekly plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Fridays. The club had to cancel its annual November garden tour due to the pandemic, but members work each Friday propagating plants, their speciality is bromeliads. Visitors are asked to follow the CDC guidelines which includes wearing mask in the gardens. For more information, please call 941-474-9068.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help at the store. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
VFW Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
