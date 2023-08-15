Englewood Pioneers banner

A banner announces Celebrate Englewood Pioneers, set for Labor Day, Sept. 4, in Englewood.

 PROVIDED BY ARTIST COLONY

ENGLEWOOD — A parade and festival have received permits and are a go for Labor Day, Sept. 4 in Englewood, organizers said Monday.

Celebrate Englewood's Pioneers is the name of the day's events, Sydney Martin said. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments