Cutting the ribbon for the new improvements to Englewood Park on Friday are, from left, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, District 2 Commissioner Mark Smith, District 5 Commissioner and board chair Ron Cutsinger, District 5 Commissioner Joe Neunder and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler.
Frank and Jessie Meginis play some tennis Thursday afternoon at the new courts at Englewood Park.
Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger dedicates the new improvements at Englewood Park on Friday, which include new lighted tennis courts, as parks director Nicole Rissler looks on.
Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler talks about the new amenities at Englewood Park during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
ENGLEWOOD — Tennis players politely applauded the addition of new courts at Englewood Park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
The new courts — complete with high fencing and LED lighting — are the the centerpiece of Sarasota County’s park upgrade project at the 77-year-old park in the Olde Englewood neighborhood.
But while the new courts garnered applause at Friday’s celebration, a more raucous cheer erupted when Commissioner Ron Cutsinger mentioned in his remarks that new, additional pickleball courts are also coming to Englewood soon.
And they’ll be separate from the tennis courts.
“Apparently, players don’t like to use the same courts,” Cutsinger said.
The tennis players in the crowd nodded their agreement.
At 77 years old, Englewood Park was due for an upgrade.
A few years ago, Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources started asking the people in the neighborhood what they wanted. More tennis courts and pickleball courts made the top of the list.
But not on the same courts.
County officials decided to add two tennis-specific courts, to the six that were already in Englewood Park, and plan for full-on pickleball courts at a county facility a couple of miles away — the 147-acre Englewood Sports Complex off River Road and Pine Street.
That project is in the design phase now, with work being completed in early 2024.
Meanwhile, now that the $2.45 million project is complete at Englewood Park, 101 N. Orange St., residents can enjoy new walkways, a multi-use grass field, the brand-new restrooms, plus the basketball courts and playground that have been there all along.
And, of course tennis — with no pickleball lines on the courts.
