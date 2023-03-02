ENGLEWOOD — At 77 years old, Englewood Park is ready to play again.
The 10-acre park in the heart of the Old Englewood neighborhood is a couple of blocks north of West Dearborn Street at the end of Orange Street.
These days, it’s owned by Sarasota County Schools, but an agreement between the two governments means Sarasota County Parks & Recreation Department runs it as a community park.
The park dates back to 1946, according to county records.
When the streets of the town were originally platted in the late 1800s, it was left open for an orange grove, according to historical columns by Diana Harris.
Hard freezes in the winters of 1894 and 1895 killed off that plan — literally — and the land was left vacant. Englewood’s first county commissioner, Pete Buchan, convinced the county to take over the land as a park.
Sarasota County poured a slab and built the shell of a building there, but didn’t finish it. Kids in town used it for roller skating, and people had picnics there, but eventually the community got together and installed windows and doors and finished out the original building as a recreation center, Harris wrote.
Englewood old-timers recounted stories of a makeshift drive-in movie setup that appeared in the park from time to time in the 1950s, according to Harris. Floyd Matter Sr. would set up a projector in the back of a truck and show movies on the rec center wall, and the whole community would turn out for an evening of entertainment.
Next came a clay baseball diamond, and the park became home to Englewood Little League baseball in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, until Sarasota County built the 147-acre Englewood Sports Complex on River Road.
For years, though, Englewood Park has been a convenient and shady spot for pickup basketball and softball games, tennis matches, and its playground is well-used.
Now a new multi-use field has replaced the baseball diamond. More lighted tennis courts and a new restroom have been built, and there is increased accessible walkways and additional parking spaces.
The $2.45 million project was designed by Stantec Consulting Services Inc. and built by Jon F. Swift Inc.
Construction was scheduled to be done by December, but was finished in February of this year. A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony is set for 2 p.m., Friday, March 3, and the park, which is at 101 N. Orange St., Englewood.
Frank and Jessie Meginis didn’t wait for the ribbon-cutting to get in a little tennis. The couple, who lives nearby, started playing again earlier this year. They tried to play at Englewood Park, but it was still closed due to the construction.
The courts reopened a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s great — it’s right near our house,” Frank Meginis said.
When the park project began in May 2022, recreation department officials announced that the next project up would be improvements to the Englewood Sports Complex, which included eight more lighted pickleball courts and added lighting to two youth soccer fields beginning this year.
