ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Pioneer Days committee has partnered with Tiffany Square Bingo to raise money for 2019 Pioneer Days events. Every Sunday until the end of August, bingo participants may choose to play for the Pioneer Days organization.
The Pioneer Days Committee's goal is to ensure the Pioneer Days events are free. The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee no longer receives grant money from Sarastoa County's Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and is solely supported by the community.
“We appreciate Tiffany Square Bingo’s involvement in the 2018 events,” said Christi Phelps, Chair of the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee. “We look forward to this new partnership throughout the summer.” In 2018, Tiffany Square Bingo teamed up with Englewood Pioneer Days and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Flotilla 87 to sponsor children under 10 years old who participated in the annual Cardboard Boat Race.
Tiffany Square Bingo, 2828 S. McCall Road, opens at noon Sundays. Bingo starts at 2 p.m.; participants are encouraged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. Packages start at $12; add on a "Pioneer Days" special game at $1 each. All refreshments and snacks are free to guests. Only 18 years old and up are allowed to play and be inside. A light lunch will be served during intermission. For more details, please contact Tiffany Square Bingo, at 941-208-5999.
All Pioneer Days events are planned, organized and run by volunteers. New volunteers are always welcome and very much appreciated. For details on how to sign up, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
