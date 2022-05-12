ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District spent reported a sewer pipe leak that dumped an estimated 125,000 gallons of raw sewage north of the Holiday Park community this week.
About 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, David Larson, District wastewater operations manager, recognized unusually low raw wastewater flows into the treatment plant.
By 7 a.m., District crews tracked the problem to a split in the 12-inch sewer line along Seahorse Lane, north of the Holiday Park subdivision.
"He's our hero," District Administrator Ray Burroughs said of Larson for recognizing the problem early.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the District crews built a berm, bypassed sewage flows around the leak and repaired 10 feet of the PVC sewer line.
District officials estimated 125,000 gallons of raw sewage were discharged and crews were able to recover about 16,000 gallons, according to a required report to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The ground at the spill was disinfected with lime.
Unfortunately, an unknown amount of a sewage flowed into Rock Creek.
District officials began Wednesday testing water upstream, at the the spill site, and downstream for bacteria and other pollutants from the raw sewage, Burroughs said. The District is also sampling water in a pond near the spill site.
How long will the testing last will be determined by DEP officials, Burroughs said. What caused the splits in the thick PVC sewer line could be the result of a number of causes, he said.
The sewer line itself was buried more than 4 feet underground. Splits in the pressurized sewer lines do occur periodically and to most, if not all, utilities, Burroughs said, adding how the District is diligent to find and repair sewer leaks quickly.
The District does have to wait to hear from state officials whether or not to levy a fine resulting from the line break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.