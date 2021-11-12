ENGLEWOOD — What’s a good name for the open area where events from a farmers market to concerts are held on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street?
It’s been known informally as the Pioneer Plaza or the Dearborn Street Plaza — or whatever else is your druthers. The property is owned by Sarasota County and has no official name.
Englewood’s Community Redevelopment Agency is in charge of the land, which is home to farmers markets, concerts and festivals when it’s not under construction.
Right now, it’s under construction and closed. When it reopens to the public next year, the plaza will have a new, permanent stage, restrooms, pathways and lighting.
Before that happens, it needs a real name, and the CRA’s volunteer advisory board wants the county to start the process of naming the property officially. Advisory board members will continue their discussion at their meeting next month.
Naming county properties in Sarasota County is not willy-nilly and follows a predetermined process, said Debbie Marks, the Englewood CRA’s manager.
The process begins with county appointing advisory board to oversee the naming of a property.
“The Names Selection Committee shall be accepting proposed names for the property or facility from any resident of Sarasota County or by a group located in Sarasota County,” the process requires.
Marks explained how any proposed name needs supporting justifications and documentation that will meet the naming criteria.
To learn more, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email or englewood@scgov.net.
CONSTRUCTION AT THE PLAZA
Meanwhile, the plaza itself is on a hiatus while the stage and restroom are under construction.
The weekly fall and winter farmers market moved across West Dearborn Street and is being held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays on the properties of Suncoast Architect and Rowley Insurance.
Sarasota County anticipates the stage, permanent restrooms and other amenities will be substantially complete by September of next year.
“It looks bigger now than it actually is,” Marks said of the band shell, now under construction and supported with scaffolding.
When completed, the stage itself will be about the size of the temporary stage the county brought to the plaza for concerts and other events.
Also, the shell around the stage should temper the spillover of sound from musical and other performances along Green Street and other residences south of the plaza.
Keep on trucking
Adjacent to the plaza, construction of new decorative intersections, parking and sidewalks continues along the West Dearborn Street roadway.
The plans now call the completion of the Orange Street intersection, plus the creation of new parking spaces, between Orange and Mango streets, by mid-December. Work will then begin on the Mango Street intersection as the project makes its way east toward State Road 776.
The roadwork is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.