featured topical Englewood radio group holds winter field day Staff Report Apr 9, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Amateur Radio Club recently took part in a nationwide communications exercise called Winter Field Day.Group members had three ham radio stations in operation, communicating with single sideband, Morse code, and various digital communications modes.They also used experimented tracking amateur radio communications satellites as they passed overhead.The group had a kite, lifting an antenna higher to support various “line-of-sight” communications modes. Club members contacted 182 other ham stations on three continents. There were 4,996 Winter Field Day reports and the Englewood Amateur Radio Association’s score was 223rd on that list.To learn more about the Englewood Amateur Radio Society, visit www.earsradioclub.org.Along with Englewood’s group, other region ham radio groups include DeSoto Amateur Radio Club, Inc., in DeSoto County; Charlotte Amateur Radio Society in Punta Gorda; Nv4h Field Day Group in Port Charlotte and the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club in Venice.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Protest planned for school consultant proposal Why does water smell funny? Englewood's Pete Mason, financial adviser, dies CRA meeting canceled for lack of quorum Remaining faithful: Church members battle heavy hurricane damage Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.