Englewood Water District Supervisor Phyllis Wright
Mitchell Moe
Dennis Pinkiewicz Jr.
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District Supervisor Phyllis Wright faced two opponents this election cycle.
She triumphed Tuesday over Mitchell Moe, a 35-year-old plumber, and Dennis Allen Pinkiewicz Jr., a 56-year-old retiree from Old Bridge, New Jersey, who worked for a water utility.
Re-elected to her sixth term, Wright, 80, will serve more than 20 years as an elected Water District supervisor at the completion of this term.
"I like the people I work with and I like what we do," Wright said.
She didn't know whether she won or not Tuesday evening, but she thanked those who voted for her.
The water district straddles the Charlotte-Sarasota County line. Four voting districts are in each county. Five board members are elected by voters in the district's coverage area.
Wright won 49.91% of the total, with 5,451 votes. Moe finished second with 3,526 (32.28%), and Pinkiewicz ended up with 1,944 or 17.80%.
Of the four precincts in Sarasota County, Wright received 3,250 votes, 44.57% of the ballots cast.
Moe carried 2,564 votes in Sarasota County, 36.4% of the ballots cast, while Pinkiewicz saw 1,388 votes, 19.03% of the ballots cast in Sarasota County.
In Charlotte County, Wright garnered 2,179 votes, 61.16% percent of the ballots cast.
Moe saw 840 votes, 23.58% of the ballots cast; and Pinkiewicz 544 votes, 15.27% of the ballots cast.
Seat 5, held by Supervisor Robert Stern Jr., was also up for election; however, no one challenged for his seat.
Four of the voting district in Sarasota County were counted and posted online before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four districts in Charlotte County came in at at 10 p.m.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
