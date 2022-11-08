ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District Supervisor Phyllis Wright faced two opponents this election cycle.

She triumphed Tuesday over Mitchell Moe, a 35-year-old plumber, and Dennis Allen Pinkiewicz Jr., a 56-year-old retiree from Old Bridge, New Jersey, who worked for a water utility.


