ENGLEWOOD — Charlie Bray knows what he wants as the next Englewood Area Fire Control District fire chief.
"I want an administrator," Bray said Tuesday after he and the four other district fire commissioners interviewed the three finalists for the post. The fire board is expected to make their choice at their regular meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the district administration office, 516 Paul Morris Drive.
"I want someone who is going to structure this department for the future," he said. "There's no bad picks out of all three."
The three candidates are:
• Kevin Easton, 53, retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department as an assistant chief in 2016.
• David Ezell, 52, assistant fire chief with Bradenton Fire Department since 2011.
• Pete DiMaria, the 55-year-old Naples fire chief, who reaches his retirement with the Naples department.
The fire commissioners kept most of their questions consistent with all three candidates.
Fire commissioners said they'd like to see the new chief to move the department toward advanced life support where the firefighters would be trained as paramedics and vehicles would be equipped with heart monitors and other medical supplies like an ambulance.
Becoming an advanced life support department will not be inexpensive, but it is the direction fire departments are taking, all three candidates suggested. At the very least, Easton said, the district should consider stationing paramedics at the northern and southern ends of the fire district — one in Charlotte and one in Sarasota counties.
Ezell saw the fire district at a point where it's time to update its five-year strategic plan. Initially, he saw himself as becoming a "student of Englewood," but if chosen as chief, Ezell would like to see the district eventually developing a "fire prevention bureau," one promoting fire and public safety education.
DiMaria also believes a well managed fire inspection-prevention bureau could be self-sustaining through inspection fees. He supports the fire district becoming more engaged with the community.
Each of the candidates said they'd like to serve the fire district for the next 10 years.
Finding a new fire chief became necessary after Chief Scott Lane resigned in April to become North Port’s deputy chief. The district advertised the job nationally with a starting salary range of $110,000 to $130,000, plus benefits.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
