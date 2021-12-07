ENGLEWOOD — It's all about "the ask" when it comes to the Englewood Area Board Of Realtors' ongoing action plan.
For veteran Realtor Kevin Hyde, he thought at first it was just about selling houses. But after "the ask," he was all in helping others in any way possible.
Hyde, a broker associate in Boca Grande at Parsley-Baldwin Realty and the 2021 District Vice President at Florida Realtors, addressed the crowd at the Englewood board's banquet Friday at Boca Royale Golf & Country.
Hyde said after he was asked, he became more involved in service to the community and colleagues in the industry. He joined boards and stays extremely active. Others, including past president Mark Spurgeon, Don Lutz and Pat Bieneman, also spoke about the power of giving back to the communities they serve.
"I want to encourage you to err on the side of grace, love and kindness," Lutz told the group.
He said despite sometimes running into challenging clients, it's imperative to be kind and stay focused.
Lutz told the story of a customer who wanted to sue him over tree removal fees. About a year later, the man called Lutz after suffering a personal tragedy. He knew Lutz was a Godly man and asked to pray over the telephone. The client eventually became a good friend.
Keeping with the kindness theme, outgoing president Mary Smedley gave flowers to participants. Each had a different word like "confidence," "smile" or "beauty."
Smedley told the crowd 2020 was unprecedented year greeting us with a pandemic.
"As we entered 2021, this continued to be an issue for the first quarter due to a variant (Delta)," she said. "But that did not stop the heartbeat of EABOR."
Smedley said the group participated in Florida Realtors' waterway cleanup and the Habitat for Humanity builds. The professional development team kicked it up by conducting a panel of real estate experts and other training classes.
"We supported our community by collecting for the Charlotte Homeless Coalition," she said. "We provided safety training through Beverly Carter Foundation by her son Carl Carter. We have met our required core standards for 2021."
Smedley said they had "lots to celebrate" including being recognized with a "triple crown achievement, participation, major investors and dollars raised."
"The power of gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships … Englewood is a very special place — We are all Englewood Strong."
On behalf of the board, Smedley named Deanna Heminger of Suncoast One Title and Closings, the organization's Business Partner of the Year. The award honors a business for outstanding contributions to the EABOR, the real estate industry and to the community.
Smedley said the Realtor of the Year award is the "most prestige award given by the board." It represents the Realtor spirit of high principles of integrity, adherence to the Realtors Code of Ethics and furtherance of the principles of good real estate practice among brokers, agents and the general public.
"The Realtor has a proven track record of dedication to industry and has given of themselves freely over the course of time to further Realtors in the community and the Realtor organization, as well as one member's lifetime contribution to EABOR Florida Realtors, as well as service to the community," Smedley said.
EABOR past president, Mark A. Spurgeon, broker and owner of Boca Grande Real Estate Inc. since 1984, was the Realtor of the Year recipient.
He was stunned. He said not to forget to "ask" others in the profession to step up and give back. He stressed kindness matters.
Spurgeon then installed the new board including President-elect Brian Faro, Immediate Past President Mary Smedley, Treasurer Bill Kennedy, Donna Wenck, Sharon Rodgers, Don Lutz, Secretary Kathy Damewood, Ralph DiLena Jr. and Becky Borci. New board president Malcolm Gildden could not attend the event.
The members thanked First International Title, Cardinal Financial and Stellar MLS & Suncoast One Title & Clostings for their support of the banquet.
