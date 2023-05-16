ENGLEWOOD — Sunset Rotary members have a fundraising challenge for the Light Up Lemon Bay fireworks show.
Rotarian Ray LaBadie said changes beyond the club's control drove up costs for the annual July 4 show, which is set to go off just after sunset from Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
The previous fireworks company has left the state, he said.
"Then the liability insurance requirements to have a fireworks display was quadrupled," LaBadie said. "This left us with a much larger amount we have to raise to have the fireworks."
The Rotary is looking for a major sponsor for $10,000 for naming rights and then sponsors for $5,000; $2,500; and $1,000 along with $250 and $100 sponsorships.
"The cost of fireworks alone has increased considerably," he said. "We really need donations more than ever this year. Even a couple of dollars makes a difference."
LaBadie said the club is bringing back a VIP tent for sponsor levels that allow people and businesses VIP access — to eat and drink in the tent before the July 4 show.
On June 17, the Rotary is holding a boot drive fundraiser at Dearborn Street and Indiana Avenue (State Road 776). There will also be hot dogs for donations at Paradise Realty office at 2 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
"There will be a drive-through service for donations," he said.
Rotarians have also placed displays in local businesses to promote the July 4 event, which draws thousands of people to watch from the Gulf beaches and the shores of Lemon Bay, as well as in boats in the bay and the Gulf.
Checks can be mailed to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club at PO Box 897 Englewood, 34295.
