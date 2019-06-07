ENGLEWOOD — Considering a stack of 29 applicants, the Englewood Area Fire Control District narrowed the number down to nine candidates who could be the district's next fire chief.
The fire commissioners will schedule hour-long interviews for the nine candidates June 17-18. A second round of finalists is planned for July 15.
The fire district advertised the job nationally with a salary range of $110,000 to $130,000, plus benefits. "We wanted to open it up to other candidates and maybe get fresh ideas," Commission Chairman Ron Davison said.
The candidates vying to be chief include:
• Daniel Scales of Port Orange, Florida. Town of Ponce Inlet fire chief since 2005. Also, instructor for Mauney and Associates, full-time faculty at Daytona Beach Community College.
• Pete Dimaria of Naples, Florida. Naples Fire-Rescue Department fire chief since 2016 and with the department for 29 years. His duties included serving as the emergency manager for the city of Naples.
• Ceburn "Rocky" Parker of Duette, Florida. Longboat Key Fire and Rescue deputy fire chief since 1999. Also, part-time faculty at Manatee Technical College and interim fire chief for the Little Gasparilla Island Fire Rescue from 2011-2016.
• Kevin Easton of Arcadia, Florida. Sarasota County assistant chief of administrative operations 2014-2016 and with the county fire department since 1991. Also, a county EMS quality manager for the Office of the Medical Director from 2000-2003.
• Robert Metzger of Redondo Beach, California. Redondo Beach fire chief and harbor master. Also, fire chief for the Golden Gate Fire Control and Rescue District in Collier County from 2008-2013.
• Heather Burford of Seminole, Florida. Seminole fire chief since 2014. Also, fire chief and emergency management director for the Town of Ridgefield Fire Department, Connecticut from 2006-2013.
• David Ezell of Bradenton, Florida. Assistant fire chief at Bradenton Fire Department since 2011, an emergency response specialist and with the department for 25 years.
• Michael Tucker of Oxford, Florida. Florida Bureau of Fire Standards bureau chief since 2016 and with the bureau since 2014. Also, fire chief for the Villages Public Safety Department, Florida, from 2001-2014.
• John Stubbs of Englewood, Florida. Englewood Area Fire Control District acting chief since Lane left the fire district in April to be a deputy chief for the North Port Fire Department. Prior to Lane’s departure, Stubbs served the fire district as an assistant/division fire chief and has been with the fire district since 1993. He also manages the district's fire academy.
The job came open when Scott Lane resigned in April as Englewood's fire chief in April and is now serving as a deputy fire chief in North Port.
The interviews will be open to the public. For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
Email: Steve.Reilly@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.