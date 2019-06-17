ENGLEWOOD — Round 1 of the race for Englewood Fire Chief is complete.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District began the first round of its fire chief interviews with four candidates Monday. The fire commissioners will interview three additional candidates today and hope to narrow the list down to three contenders Wednesday. The district advertised the job nationally with a starting salary range of $110,000 to $130,000, plus benefits.
"I am impressed with this organization," said Ceburn "Rocky" Parker, the first to be interviewed. He has been Longboat Key Fire and Rescue deputy fire chief since 1999. Also, Parker, now 53, has worked with the Little Gasparilla Island Fire Rescue from 2011-2016. His son is a graduate of the fire district's training fire academy.
Like the Englewood district, split by Sarasota and Charlotte counties, Parker noted how the Longboat Key community straddles Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Here are the other candidates who interviewed Monday:
• David Ezell, now 52, has served as an assistant fire chief at Bradenton Fire Department since 2011. He's an emergency response specialist. He started out as an engineer but soon realized that wasn't what he wanted. He believes a fire chief needs to be a "360 degree" leader, one who serves the community at large, the fire board, firefighters and staff.
• Robert Metzger, 63, now serves as the fire chief and harbor master for Redondo Beach, California. But if he wins out, Metzger will be returning Florida. He worked as the fire chief for the Golden Gate Fire Control and Rescue District near Naples in Collier County from 2008-2013.
• Kevin Easton, now 53, retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department, but wasn't ready to retire and feels he has another 10 years of fire service in him. Southern Manatee Fire District Chief Brian Gorski, who had served as Sarasota County and Englewood's fire chief before Southern Manatee, suggested to Easton to apply for the Englewood position.
Three more candidates — Englewood acting Fire Chief John Stubbs, Naples Fire Chief Pete Dimaria, bureau Fire Chief Michael Tucker of Oxford, Fla. — are scheduled to interview today, starting 9 a.m. at the district's administrative office.
Commissioners will schedule a second round of interviews with the top three candidates next month before selecting whom they want for the job.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
