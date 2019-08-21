By DON BAYLEY
Englewood Museum
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Lampp House, the new home of the Englewood Museum, will be open Sunday as part of the community’s Pioneer Days celebration.
The Lampp House was built in 1928 by Jesse “Pat” Lampp (1883-1960). He was one of four Lampp brothers.
In 1909, Jesse “Pat” Lampp married Edith Mae Anger (Ainger), a daughter of another early Englewood family, and built a small home for them on Perry Street. They had four children: Lottie Alma (1909–2009), Jesse Alston “Buster” (1911-1999), Doris Mae (1916–2009) and Earl Clinton (1918–1947).
Lottie, the oldest, would be instrumental in keeping Englewood’s prized Green Street Church going through the lean years of the late 1920s and ‘30s, but that’s another story!
Pat Lampp devoted much of his time to commercial fishing but also became very active in clearing land and building houses. With the occasional help of his brother-in-law Bert Anger, he constructed homes for several Englewood residents including Stuart Anderson, Lester Darling and Mayor John P. Rampe. Rampe was mayor for a short time during the land boom in the 1920s, when Englewood incorporated as a town and actually had an official mayor.
In 1925, Pat worked on the construction of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club’s new building, donating his services for free. Today the clubhouse on Cocoanut Street has the distinction of being on the National Register of Historical Places.
In 1928, Pat Lampp built a larger home next door to his original house on Perry Street. This is today’s Lampp House at 604 W. Perry St.
Interestingly, the 1930 U.S. Census for Englewood lists the Perry Street household as follows: Jesse “Pat,” 45, is a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Edith, 41, is unemployed and was born in California; Jesse Alston “Buster,” 19, is a fisherman for a wholesale fish company; Lottie, 20, is a laundress for a private family; Doris is 13, Earl is 11 and Grandma Sarah Kelley is 71. The house is valued at $1,000. They do not have a “radio set,” the Census notes.
The public is invited to visit the home of Jesse “Pat” Lampp. His house at 604 W. Perry St., has been lovingly preserved through the years by curator Betty Nugent. Late last year, it was converted to the new home of the Englewood Museum. The house will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
