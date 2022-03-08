ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Englewood Sailing Association held their annual meeting recently to review their activities in 2021, elect and install their slate of officers for 2022.

ESA celebrates 20 years of service as an all volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to building confidence, character and community through sailing.

The organization started with eight dinghies and a handful of students in 2002 has grown to over 50 sailboats, three safety boats, and the Warren Spears Sailing Center in Englewood's Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.

In 2021 the association's volunteers taught 62 youngsters to sail in their summer camps, and another 30 in on-going youth programs. Plus they offer three adult learn-to-sail classes this year. They held their first Lemon Drop Regatta last year.

For more information, check englewoodsailing.org.

