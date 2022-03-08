Englewood Sailing Association officers are, from left, Past President John Riehl, Tresasurer Craig Bolton, Secretary Rob Naylor, director Steve Rosen, President CH Ritt, Vice President Mike Basch and director Mark Bowen. Not pictured are directors Becky Drum and Sheila Wilson.
PHOTO PROVIDED
John Riehl, Englewood Sailing Association's past president for the past four years, receives recognition from incoming president CH Ritt.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Englewood Sailing Association's CH Ritt, Jon Riehl and Mariam Staveley admire the framed Lemon Drop Regatta Logo designed by Sue Rosen, social media chairman.
ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Englewood Sailing Association held their annual meeting recently to review their activities in 2021, elect and install their slate of officers for 2022.
ESA celebrates 20 years of service as an all volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to building confidence, character and community through sailing.
The organization started with eight dinghies and a handful of students in 2002 has grown to over 50 sailboats, three safety boats, and the Warren Spears Sailing Center in Englewood's Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.
In 2021 the association's volunteers taught 62 youngsters to sail in their summer camps, and another 30 in on-going youth programs. Plus they offer three adult learn-to-sail classes this year. They held their first Lemon Drop Regatta last year.
