Posing with an 18 year anniversary poster although ESA is now celebrating their 20th anniversary are the D-FY students and their coaches. They are, from left, Michaela Fijas (coach), Reagan Payne, Kellan Brooks, Rylee Dixon, Connor Fijas (coach), Kate McCarthy (coach), Patrik McDonald, Nolan LaBeau (coach), Paulo Ramos (coach), and Kolton Drum (coach).
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Sailing Association recently hosted an orientation sail for members of the Englewood Drug-Free Youth organization, which recognizes youth who pledge to be drug, alcohol, and tobacco free.
Four members participated in a three-hour session where ESA youth coaches taught them to rig and derig boats and perform basic maneuvers.
ESA is celebrating 20 years of service this year as an all volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to building confidence, character and community through sailing.
The organization started in 2002 with eight dinghies and a handful of students. In two decades, it has grown to more 50 sailboats, three safety boats, and the Warren Spears Sailing Center in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.
In 2021 the association’s volunteers taught 62 youngsters to sail in their summer camps, and another 30 in on-going youth programs. It's members offer three adult learn-to-sail classes this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.