ENGLEWOOD — C.H. Ritt, president of Englewood Sailing Association, is leading the crew in preparation for its annual Lemon Drop Regatta, set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at its sailing center on Lemon Bay, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.

Several sailors, 19 and under, have registered for the regatta. Racing will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Viewing will be available from the shore and on water.


