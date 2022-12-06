Candy Smith and Michael Long stand with the Englewood Sailing Association banner after completing their four-day Learn to Sail Class at the association’s sailing center at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.
Vineland Elementary School’s Herons of the Month for November are, from left (front) Devyn Morris, Greggory Frost, Anthony Abreu, Lyla Davis, Savannah Dove, Colby Buswell, Stefan Buswell, Sophie Molczynski, Jessie Schlueter; (middle) Margaret Irkhin, Patience Henthorn, Olivia Schwab, Kayli Sefiani, Jackson Hawkins, Donald Ulrich, Brody Frega, Lily- Anah Mitri- Legualt, Noah Cooke, Connor McBride, Adam Royzen, Aycen Von Eyser, Brodie Adams; (back) Greyson Silliven, Khloe Hall, Alexandra Kassimova, Cameron Townsend, Gabriella Stephen, Kimber McMahon, Isabella O’Rouke, Frank Wood, Alexandria Wells, Lincoln Tran and Noemi Galvan.
Vineland Elementary School’s K-2 Herons of the Month for November are, from left, (front) Devin Gonzalez, Emma Hendricks, Denver Cornish, Charli Molczynski, Nova Reed, Reagan VanBuran, Garrett Tressmer, Olivia Dove, Oliver Thomas, Carrera Dulmage; (middle) Alexandria Stephen, Isabella Wilson, Theia Anderson, Fred Wilson, Makenzi Kirkpatrick, Raelyn Lamour, Michael Guelmes, Derek Buchillion, Olivia Cimmino, (back) Jordan Richmond, Joyelle Hock, Joseph Noeth, Ashlind Jurkowski, Liam Davis, Brady Pickle, Michael Bonakoske, Brooke Dittmer, Bryson and Azalea Fink
Englewood Sailing Association offers sailing classes out of Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.
ENGLEWOOD — C.H. Ritt, president of Englewood Sailing Association, is leading the crew in preparation for its annual Lemon Drop Regatta, set for Saturday, Dec. 10, at its sailing center on Lemon Bay, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood.
Several sailors, 19 and under, have registered for the regatta. Racing will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Viewing will be available from the shore and on water.
This will be the last regatta in the area for 2022. Sailors from Naples Community Sailing Center, Venice Youth Boating Association, St. Petersburg Yacht Club, and ESA’s own sailors will compete.
Registrations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 9. Five classes of boats will be accepted: Optimists red, white, blue and green; ILCA 6; Picos; and RS Quests.Fee is $60. Enter via the Regatta Network and linked to englewoodsailing.org.
The Englewood Sailing Association provides instruction for beginning sailors through classes and summer camps.
Candy Smith and Michael Long recently completed the four-day Learn to Sail Class at the sailing center. Pat Beffel, an ESA member, instructed and organized the class which taught the basic tactics of sailing. The students are taught on land and water. Several members volunteer their time and expertise in the effort.
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will have holiday celebration at its next meeting, set for Dec. 20 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Networking and social time begins at 5:15 p.m., with dinner following. Reservations are required at bpwev.org by Dec. 17.
The group has planned its 12th annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rumours Wine Bar in Englewood. Tickets are $35 and include the wine tasting, entertainment and food. The wines will be available for purchase that evening.
The BPWEV is also planning its Women’s Workshop Luncheon for March 2023.
BPW is a grassroots organization developed to promote and advocate for women’s rights. For more information, visit www.BPWEV.org.
