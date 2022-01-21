ENGLEWOOD — The third annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival will bring good eats — and beats — to Englewood Shopping Plaza, 262 S. Indiana Ave. It starts today (Friday) 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
General admission is free.
Each year, the festival offers a diverse menu of foods cooked fresh on site. Seafood items are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast.
Meat and vegetarian offerings also are on the menu, along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. Alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks are available along with a selection of sodas and bottled water.
While savoring your meal, relax to some of Florida’s top musical groups from genres such as R&B, blues, jazz, rock and Caribbean sounds.
Performers this year will be, starting on Friday afternoon: Kara Nally Band (blues, funk), Billy Rice Band (country rock) and Kettle of Fish (rock, blues).
Today, enjoy the live energy of the Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, variety), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (soul, rock), Selwyn Birchwood (electric swamp funkin’ blues) and Thunder Beach (classic dance rock) and Damon Fowler (blues).
Finish the weekend on Sunday to powerful performances by Bryan Spainhower & Friends (Musica Electrica), JP Soars (Americana, rock, variety) and Have Gun Will Travel (Americana, rock).
During breaks between performances, enjoy time shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts, and select fine products and food items.
The event is produced in association with Sarasota County.
