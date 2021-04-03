The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league finished its regular season last week, and this year — by practicing well thought-out COVID protection protocols — the guys were able to play all scheduled games.
“I have to hand it to the players and managers, the guys and our fans did a great job with compliance,” said Mark Johnson, league commissioner. “At the start of the year, we really didn’t think we’d get nearly 300 guys playing softball at the height of this pandemic and be able to get all the games in. But hat’s off, that what we did.”
This year saw the Legends of the Bronze division repeat as champions, Xpertech Auto Repair of the Silver division win their first championship with a record-setting season, and New Faull Inn of the Gold division win its second championship in three years.
Each year the level of play gets better and better. It all starts in early January with a new player entry draft. The league expected a light draft turnout this year due to the virus, and in mid-December they were worried about the numbers. A large number of signups in late December-early January ended up with maybe the most talent-rich draft ever.
In the Silver division, Xpertech put forth a dominating year-long performance, wrapping up the championship with over a week left to play. “We got off to a fast start and never let up,” said manager Rick Silva. Xpertech won the division with a 19-2 record, a full 5 games ahead of the second-place team. Xpertech’s record is believed to be the first time a league team has gone 19-2. “Quite an accomplishment,” said Johnson. “I watched them play several games. They might just beat some Gold division teams.”
In the Gold division, there was more balance, with many 1- and 2-run late-game heroics. The Gold championship wasn’t really wrapped up until the final week of play, with New Faull Inn pulling out some clutch late-inning wins. It looked like Premier Tee’s/Gulf Coast Moose might take the title, but a strong push by New Faull Inn kept both them and Rum Bay at bay.
“We had a very good year, but had to have a lot of bounces go our way,” said Rich Server, New Faull Inn team manager. “We won a lot of close games. The division is very competitive with high quality play. It seemed as if any team could beat any other team on any given day.” This is the second title in three years for New Faull Inn.
This was the third year for the Bronze division, with the Legends repeating as champions. “The Bronze division had an amazing, awesome year,” said Randy Harrold, division coordinator and manager of the Legends. “We still love to play, and we play well. We have a great time, and the opportunity to play is terrific.”
The Bronze has some guys that can still clear the fence, too. The Bronze division is expected to expand to three teams next year.
For the first time ever, the league has a father-son duo playing, David Vaught in the Bronze, and Mike Vaught in Gold.
With the Winter season over, plans for the Spring season, held during April and early May, are complete, with first games set for April 7. “We’re good to go,” said Hans Picinich, spring season coordinator. “We’ve got four teams in both the Gold and Silver divisions.” And plans are already in motion for the Winter 2022 season.
Players 60 or over in 2022 are invited to practices at 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Englewood Sports Complex April through December. Check www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.