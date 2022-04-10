The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league finished its 11-week season, and three new champions were crowned.

The Relics of the Bronze division went undefeated for their first championship. Caddy Carts-Placida Pearl of the Silver division won its first championship with 20 wins against only 1 loss, and Key Agency of the Gold division grabbed its first title in the Gold division with 17 wins.

The league continues to attract players from all around the Suncoast, ranging from Punta Gorda to Nokomis.

“It’s really an excellent league,” said Brian Donehue, who joined this year. “I play in Michigan in the summer and this league rivals any I’ve played in up north. Great competition, lots of comradery and loads of fun.”

This was the fourth year for the Bronze division, now with four teams. “The Bronze division had an amazing, awesome year,” said Randy Harrold, division coordinator and manager of the Legends. “Adding two new teams was a challenge at times, but we had a great time, and the opportunity to play is terrific.”


In the Silver division, Caddy Carts-Placida Pearl finished undefeated, a first.

“Quite an accomplishment,” said Mark Johnson, league commissioner. “I watched them play several games. They might just beat some Gold division teams.”

The Gold division championship wasn’t settled until the final week of play, with Key turning a triple play on the last play of the game to clinch the division championship with a 17-4 record.

“We had an excellent draft, adding three key players, which really upgraded our offense and defense. We hit well, defended well, and played some great competition this year.” said Dale Mason, Key Agency manager.

The spring season starts April 11, followed by summer and fall seasons. The league seeks players 60 and over. Open practices are 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from April through December at Englewood Sports Complex. Learn more at www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments