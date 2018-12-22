ENGLEWOOD — Shirley Affolter isn’t sure what she was going to do for television service.
Affolter wasn’t alone. She’s just one of the 917 seniors living in the 55-and-older communities of Lemon Bay Isles, the various phases of Holiday Estates and Lakeside, who were members of the nonprofit Tube Club. The now defunct Tube Club got its members greatly reduced rates for Comcast Xfinity cable TV.
But on Thursday, Affolter and others found themselves having to decide whether or not to stay with Comcast.
“I have no idea how that’s going to work with my budget,” Affolter said. She’s been a Lemon Bay Isles resident for 18 years and a member of the Tube Club.
“My service is going to be minimal,” Affolter said as she and more than a hundred other Tube Club members waited hours to talk with Comcast representatives Thursday at the Lakeside community center in Lemon Bay Isles.
Since 1985, the non-profit Tube Club arranged a reduced price for cable television service from what’s become Comcast Xfinity. According to various members, they were only paying a little more than $300 per year for Comcast’s standard package of local and cable networks.
But that all changed and the reasons why are sketchy.
“I have to be careful what I say at this point,” Tube Club president Shirley Holtmeier said Thursday. She then said she could comment no further.
Comcast spokeswoman Cindy Arco was just as circumspect, saying the cable company needed to protect its customers’ confidentiality. However, Comcast did share a letter it received in which the Tube Club terminated its agreement.
“This is to inform you that the Tube Club Inc. must fold immediately,” Holtmeier wrote Comcast in October. “We do not have the funds to pay our bill.”
Some members said the Tube Club miscalculated what its individual members needed to pay. Others said the club was in a dispute with Comcast involving the payment of the taxes for the services. Neither of which could be confirmed.
Subsequently, Comcast notified Tube Club members that they would lose service at the end of this month if they didn’t sign up for service individually. According to some members, Comcast extended the deadline to next month. They were also told they could purchase more enhanced services than they were receiving through the Tube Club.
“Prior to (the Tube Club termination letter), we spent almost a year working with them on different options and financial arrangements that could help meet their needs,” Arco said. “Our hope was to continue to serve the Tube Club members.”
Comcast bulk service agreements, like the one with Tube Club, are not that unusual, especially in Southwest Florida, Arco suggested.
Comcast’s Xfinity Communities division offers bulk agreements for cable television and Internet services to condominiums and other multi-dwelling communities. More information can be found on www.xfinity.com/multifamily.
Charlie Wourgiotis, a Lemon Bay Isles winter resident, grew frustrated Thursday with having to wait all morning and into the early afternoon to speak with a Comcast representative. He didn’t know whether he’d continue receiving cable TV service or pick up streaming television services.
According to Xfinity’s website, cable packages are as low as $44.99 a month.
“I first want to hear what they have to say,” Wourgiotis said as he waited to hear his name called Thursday. He wasn’t alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.