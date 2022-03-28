ENGLEWOOD — The weather was nice Monday and the Englewood Starbucks was open for business.
A good day, Rotonda resident Rheena Balan thought, to take her dog, Flint, a German shepherd-husky mix, and enjoy a morning coffee on the patio of the newly opened Starbucks at the front of Englewood Walmart parking lot, 2901 S. McCall Road.
“To get some coffee and do some work and to get out of the house,” Balan said as she sat with her laptop and Flint by her side.
She was working on her laptop on the paperwork needed to open Curry Creek Farms, what will be new wholesale nursery specializing in bromeliads at East Venice Avenue and North River Road.
Balan is a devotee of Starbucks coffee and has had a bit of a wait for her favorite brew. While surrounding communities — Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice — all have various Starbucks stops, Englewood had none.
More than year ago, Starbucks media spokesmen said the Starbucks in Englewood would be up and running in the fall of 2021. Then in January, the opening was anticipated toward the end of winter; and last month, March 4 was the expected opening day.
The Englewood Starbucks finally opened Thursday and will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, according to a sign posted on the door.
Starbucks store personnel were not permitted to talk to media.
Not that Englewood has been suffering caffeine withdrawals without its Starbucks.
On West Dearborn Street, Culture Coffee and Joe Maxx Coffee Company serve a myriad of hot and cold coffee drinks and other treats. Then there’s always the two Dunkin’ Donuts, one at 151 S. Indiana Ave., or the second at 2495 S. McCall Road.
