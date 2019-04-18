ENGLEWOOD — The hunt is on for a new Englewood fire chief.
Ron Davison, chairman of the Englewood Area Fire Control District’s elected commission, will develop a draft of a job description and list of qualifications for fire chief. Fire commissioners agreed Wednesday to meet again May 2 to review and approve the job description before searching for candidates.
“We want to make sure this selection is thorough,” Commissioner Charlie Bray said, noting that it will be difficult to replace Chief Scott Lane.
Lane — who’s been with the department since 2004 and its chief since 2013 — plans to move onto the North Port Fire Department as its deputy chief.
Lane’s three-year contract with the fire district expires, and his last day with Englewood is April 29. Lane said he doesn’t believe his departure will disrupt the fire district since he, the firefighters and others in the district have always worked as a team.
In the interim, Assistant Chief John Stubbs will fill in as the acting fire chief. Commissioners say it shouldn’t take longer than two or three months to get someone into the position.
“I’m not sure yet,” Stubbs said Wednesday when asked whether he intends to apply for the position.
He’s already served more than 27 years with the fire district and intends to serve another three or more years. What he and the other firefighters want, Stubbs said, is “to keep the fire district strong.”
Stubbs won’t be handling the administrative duties of the fire district alone.
Fire commissioners agreed to email battalion chiefs and other firefighters to see who is interested in assisting Stubbs through the transition.
Whoever steps up will no longer be working a firefighter’s shift of 24 hours on, 48 hours off, and will work a five-day, 40-hour week. The pay scale will remain the same since the position will be viewed as a short-term, volunteer position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.