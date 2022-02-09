SARASOTA — The Englewood Community Development Area Advisory Board holds a second neighborhood meeting where Sarasota County planners will discuss proposed changes to Englewood Town Center Plan.
It takes place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Englewood CRA office, 370 W. Dearborn St., Suite D, Englewood
The changes being proposed to the town center plan are:
• To change the future land use designation for the properties fronting South McCall Road, from West Palm Grove Avenue south to S.R. 776 to Light Office and Arts from the current single family residential designation.
• To allow the property within the boundaries of West Green Street to the north, Lemon Bay to the south, Magnolia Avenue to the west and the commercial properties to the east which front South McCall Road to have a Commercial Business designation.
• And, to change the parcel at 575 Burr Lane from Commercial to Central Business, consistent with the surrounding properties.
The workshop is not an official Sarasota County public hearing, but a step required by the county for any person or entity that seeks a zoning change or comprehensive plan amendment.
That holds true for the CRA itself - even though it is an advisory board to the Sarasota County Commission and must follow all rules including public hearings before the planning commission and finally the county commission.
The Englewood Town Center Plan was adopted by Sarasota County commissioners in 1997 as a guide to the redevelopment of the area along and around Dearborn Street. Following that action, commissioners then established the CRA to advise commissioners and implement recommendations approved by the plan.
One outgrowth of those plans is the project to construct a band shell and other improvements at Pioneer Plaza on Dearborn Street - expected to be complete in late April or early May.
Anyone unable to attend the workshop wanting to provide input can email englewood@scgov.net or call the CRA Office at 941-473-9795. The proposed changes can also be seen at the CRA Office, 370 W. Dearborn Street, Suite D, Englewood.
