ENGLEWOOD — Some might have expected a large crowd to rally in support of President Trump, but Randy McLendon said he never knows what to expect.
He was pleasantly surprised Tuesday evening when more than 100 people enthusiastically turned out to express their support for President Trump along State Road 776 in front of the Englewood Event Center.
“I would have been happy if 20 or 30 people showed up,” McLendon said.
McLendon’s Liberty Tree Patriots and the non-affiliated Englewood Republican Group staged the event, he said.
The supporters of President Trump waved political flags and signs in support of the president and his re-election bid, chanted and cheered, and waved to motorists. High above the demonstration, organizers flew two large American flags extended by a rope between two cranes. The rally was scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“I love what Trump stands for, what he’s done for the country,” said Jaqui Buikowski who considers Trump among the nation’s best presidents.
Bob Paxton, now an Englewood resident, said he turned out for a similar Trump rally in Crystal River before the 2016 election. Paxton said he now wants to see Trump get re-elected.
After the rally, the Liberty Tree Patriots and Englewood Republican Group members retired into the Event Center where they held a joint meeting. The Englewood Republican Group meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 10 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. Organizers said they would have another flag-waving party before that meeting as well. For more about the group, join their page on Facebook.
