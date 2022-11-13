Shown here on Christmas Bazaar Eve 2021 as it will be again this month, Englewood United Methodist’s Fellowship Hall was packed with affordable gifts hand-crafted by the Creative Workshop that began this tradition of spreading holiday cheer 62 years ago.
Raggedy Ann and Andy will return as stars of the Englewood United Methodist Church Creative Workshop’s Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD — The Christmas Bazaar that fills the Englewood United Methodist Fellowship Hall each year will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nov. 19 at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The public is invited to shop for affordable gifts hand-crafted by members of the Creative Workshop at the church. The facility is accessible, and parking is plentiful.
Christmas music accompanies those browsing through an array of Christmas decorations for sale, as well as a large variety of other special gifts. There will be wall hangings, afghans and quilts, kitchen and dining accessories, hand-painted glass and other wares, jewelry, knitted baby items, many children’s gifts, sports team sewn treasures, and baked goods.
The church’s chapter of the United Women of Faith, formerly “United Methodist Women,” has sponsored this Bazaar as one of the largest Christmas craft sales in the area since it began 62 years ago.
Proceeds benefit local charitable programs, as well as some missions abroad. Locally, funds go toward the chapter’s postsecondary scholarships for youth, as well as programs of Englewood and Vineland Elementary schools, Foundations Preschool, Lemon Bay Project Graduation, Loveland Center, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Englewood Helping Hand, Family Promise for homeless families, and the Jubilee Center.
For information, call the church office at 941-474-5588 or visit englewoodumc.net.
