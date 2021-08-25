VFW National Commander Hal Roesch shakes hands with VFW Post 10178 outgoing commander Dan Fuson earlier this month at the national convention in Kansas. The local club was recognized for excellence in serving the community and helping veterans.
ENGLEWOOD — Three years ago, when Dan Fuson became the VFW commander, the Englewood building was up for sale. Today, the building is refurbished, membership is up and the post recently received national recognition.
Fuson says he didn't do it alone. A team of 200 members and the generosity of the VFW Post 10178 Ladies Auxiliary saved the building and kept things going throughout the pandemic.
"What a testimony it is for Englewood to be an All American VFW Post recognized by the national VFW," said incoming commander Edward T. Duranty of the local VFW being awarded during the national convention in Kansas City earlier this month. "Dan's wife Nicole heads the ladies auxiliary. They gave $12,000 after COVID-19 hit and we had to shut down. They are our backbone. They recognized the bills still had to be paid."
In order to be nationally recognized, VFW posts must complete a long list of tasks including have Buddy Poppy drives, host several veterans recognition ceremonies, help veterans, sponsor the Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen contests for local students and more.
"One very important project we participate in is Veterans Helping Veterans," Dan said. "We have a 100-year-old World War II vet who needed his septic tank pumped and needs to hook into city water. The post is working with a plumber to help this veteran."
Last year, post members surprised another 100-year-old veteran Lemuel Turner by throwing a drive-through birthday party. As some beeped and cheered, a few Sarasota County sheriff's deputies and post members gave Turner a cake, certificates and gifts including a "Welcome Home" coin that Dan likes to present to veterans.
"We are here for the community and for veterans," said Dan, who is working with a few groups on a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony. "We have really come a long way in just a few years. We renovated this old post. It's very expensive to keep a post running, but we do it as a team."
Duranty said he looks forward to competing again next year for national recognition.
"I really have to say it was a lucky day when the Fusons came here to this post," Duranty said. "I joke about being an ex-snowbird. We need more of them who have served in the military or their family members to come join us. We are becoming a smoke free post soon. We have to change with the times. It's all very positive. We love our members and guests."
