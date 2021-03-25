ENGLEWOOD — On April 29, 1975, U.S. Marine Randy Smith was the last solider to take down the flag at the American embassy in Saigon, Vietnam.
"In 1974, I was also the youngest solider there too," said Smith of Englewood. "I had just turned 19."
The average age of a solider in Vietnam was 22.
Smith was assigned to Operation Frequent Wind in South Vietnam. It got its name because of the helicopters that flew from the Navy ships to Saigon during the last days of the Vietnam War.
"The helicopters were used to evacuate over 5,000 American civilians from various points in Saigon," he said.
Smith said when the soldiers came back home to the United States, they weren't very welcome. And he still sometimes suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. He said it's OK to talk about it.
"It's an understatement to say Vietnam soldiers were mistreated," he said, adding it's time to change how Vietnam veterans are celebrated. "It's also OK to talk about what happened and not hold it in. It's not a sign of weakness. Everyone has a story. Everyone has some heartache. Not one of these soldiers is alone in their grief or knowing someone who didn't make it home.
"For those reasons Vietnam vets still have a hard time because of the way they were treated in the US," he said. "While I can't change that, I can tell them that moving forward all Vietnam veterans and heroes should be honored and thanked for their service. We want to support them anyway we can."
On Monday, VFW Post 10178 is remembering National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is held to recognized U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service. That includes 9 million Americans serving during that time; 6.4 million Americans living today; 2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam; 58,000 whose names are memorialized on a black granite wall in our Nation’s capital; 304,000 who were wounded; 1,253 Missing in Action, MIA, heroes who have not yet returned to American soil; 2,500 Prisoners of War, POWs.
Bill Akins, a three-tour Vietnam veteran is the guest speaker at the Monday event at the VFW.
"We are happy to have him here," said Smith who helped plan the ceremony. "He does a tremendous amount for Vietnam vets and other of all veterans. He held the program out at the Rays stadium last year. If it hadn't been for covid, there would have been more than 7,000 there."
Smith said while he knows some still have a issue with the past, he wanted as many posts invited to the ceremony as possible. He reached out to the American Legion, other VFW, Nam Knights, Patriot Guard and Patriot Rider posts from Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte. He invited the Vietnam Veterans Association of America Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton and assistant fire chief John Stubbs.
The Lemon Bay High School JROTC and American Legion Rotonda honor guard.
"I returned back to Vietnam is 2014 and they built a new consulate in the footprint of the old embassy compound," he said. "The only thing left was that flag pole."
