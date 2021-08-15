The nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market had been a staple on West Dearborn Street every Thursday from October until the end of May. Market manager Lee Perron announced Monday that it will not return this fall. Other markets are expected along Dearborn.
ENGLEWOOD — The nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market is gone.
Now, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board wants proposals from those who want to pick up where the Englewood Market left off at the previous market's location on West Dearborn Street.
The advisory board scheduled a special meeting for 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center to accept proposals to run a nonprofit farmers market that will eventually be held at Pioneers Plaza.
Sarasota County will be constructing a small band shell, restrooms, sidewalks and other amenities on the plaza property. The design allows for the operation of a farmers market. Construction will begin in the next few weeks.
The hope is the new nonprofit farmers market will be ready to start the first Thursday in October, the traditional start of farmers markets on West Dearborn, at an interim location, said CRA manager Debbie Marks said.
If that is feasible, then Marks is willing to assist whomever takes over find an alternative location until the market can return to the plaza.
For a decade, the Englewood Farmers Market regularly drew crowds of locals, tourists and seasonal residents on Thursdays, between October and May, peaking in February and March. Thousands showed up and discovered Old Englewood Village, the community’s historic downtown along West Dearborn Street.
The Englewood Farmers Market isn’t Englewood’s only farmers market — but it was the biggest and it was the first. With its success, others sprung up around it on West Dearborn Street, and most have announced plans to open up on schedule this fall.
Those who are interested should be prepared to present the advisory board:
• A business plan outlining how an applicant intends to operate a nonprofit farmers market.
• Should be affiliated with a local nonprofit or charity.
• A list of any vendors ready to commit to the proposed market and have financial and other resources, such as volunteers. Also, any proven experience successfully running events or festivals.
• A strategy to give back to Englewood area nonprofits and charitable organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.