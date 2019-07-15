By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District started a chlorine burn for disinfection of the water distribution system July 1 and if all goes well, should be completed by Aug. 15.
“We are starting to see it turn up in our distribution system,” EWD water operations manager Tim Garland said Friday. The process also called for the district to disinfect the 7.5 million gallons of water it keeps in storage. The water district maintains more than 257 linear miles of water lines.
District maintenance crews will be opening fire hydrants to flush the disinfectant and any sediments out of the water system. Maintenance crews will be checking every roadway in the district, Garland said.
Flushing and chlorine burns are routine water distribution system maintenance procedures conducted by utilities with chloramine disinfection. Chlorine burns reduce and cleanse potable water lines potential future occurrences of coliform or other types of bacteria building up in the system.
During a chlorine burn, the water disinfection process will be changed from chloramines (chlorine and ammonia compounds) to chlorine. By removing the ammonia compounds, chlorine alone acts as a stronger and faster-acting disinfectant.
At the end of the free burn, the standard disinfectant chemicals with the ammonia compounds will be reintroduced to the disinfection process, and water production will return to normal operating conditions.
Possible Noticeable Effects
Fire hydrant flushing should remove the majority of the color and odor changes, but some may reach customer lines during the process.
Water customers may note temporary changes to the water, such as some discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced, district officials recommend customers to run the water through the tap until it clears.
Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur.
Discoloration in laundry is also possible during this time. It is recommended that customers check for discolored water before adding clothes to their washing machine. If discolored water appears, customers can set their washing machine to spin cycle to purge the water, and then refill the machine with clear water.
In addition, customers may wish to purchase and use a cleaning additive to help prevent or remove any discoloration that may occur.
Is the water safe to drink?
The water is safe to drink throughout this process. Boiling water is not necessary. Those customers who may notice a change to the taste and smell from the water, district officials recommend they let their water tap run for several minutes or until the water runs clear.
Any odor and color issues will subside as the flushing is completed.
Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should properly monitor their process for complete neutralization of disinfectant residual and should contact their doctor for more information.
Customers using the water for aquariums should monitor the chlorine residuals.
Why is this burn out necessary?
The Englewood Water District routinely collects samples and monitors the water quality. Over time, minerals and metals, which are naturally present in water sources, can build up and attach to pipes and release when there are changes in pressure, resulting in discoloration, odor or affected taste.
Other processes such as nitrification and the growth of biofilm, can also occur in water distribution pipes. The biofilm growth can cause a reduction in the effectiveness of residual disinfectants over time. This chlorine burn will help cleanse the lines, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm, and ensure that we provide quality water for the citizens.
Garland expects the water district to schedule chlorine burns regularly, every two years.
For more information about the chlorine burn, call Garland at 941-474-3217. After regular business hours, call 941-474-3217 and call-out personnel will address your call.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.