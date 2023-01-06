Englewood Water District RO plant

A valve failure outside Englewood Water District's reverse osmosis treatment plant, above, led to a water pressure drop for the district's customers Thursday. Many said they didn't get notice of a precautionary water boil announcement the district sent out following the mishap.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Mango Bistro restaurant manager Penny Neubauer said the only way she knew of a boil water notice in Englewood Thursday was through a message someone shared on Facebook.  

"I would hope there's a better way to notify people," she said of the Englewood Water District's boil water precaution after a problem at the water plant. "We had to kind of scramble because the water was off — and then when it came back on we didn't know about the boil water alert until it was on Facebook."


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments