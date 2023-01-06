A valve failure outside Englewood Water District's reverse osmosis treatment plant, above, led to a water pressure drop for the district's customers Thursday. Many said they didn't get notice of a precautionary water boil announcement the district sent out following the mishap.
ENGLEWOOD — Mango Bistro restaurant manager Penny Neubauer said the only way she knew of a boil water notice in Englewood Thursday was through a message someone shared on Facebook.
"I would hope there's a better way to notify people," she said of the Englewood Water District's boil water precaution after a problem at the water plant. "We had to kind of scramble because the water was off — and then when it came back on we didn't know about the boil water alert until it was on Facebook."
Englewood Water Management Administrator Raymond Burroughs agrees the communication could have been better.
He said Friday the district will buy a code red alert system to better notify its nearly 50,000 users of any future boil water or other real-time emergencies or warnings.
"We did use the Sarasota County Emergency Alert system and put the boil water notice on Facebook and on the city's website," he said. "It's hard to say how many people received that phone call.
"It's clear we need our own emergency alert system," he said. "Our users will still have to sign up (for free) to receive the alerts. We only had a system-wide outage after Hurricane Ian, so we know the emergency alert system won't be used too often, but it's necessary."
Burroughs said the entire system doesn't get shut down if there's a water line break in one concentrated area because it generally impacts only a handful of users.
In those cases, district staff goes to the homes and hangs boil water notices on doors of the 20 or so affected water users.
Burroughs said the signup information can possibly be added to a future water bill or in a separate letter notifying customers about the service. He said the new calling software system will in place after the district goes through the procurement process.
According to Burroughs, on Thursday a valve broke just outside of the reverse-osmosis building where water was being treated. There was no or low pressure for less than 10 minutes.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection/Florida Department of Health requires water suppliers to notify customers if conditions exist for possible contamination or contamination is found in samples.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have to do two consecutive days of bacteriological samples," he said. "If after the first day the samples come back negative, we can lift the boil water notice assuming the test will be good the next day as well.
It did just that, and the district rescinded its precaution notice Friday afternoon.
"Because the system was down for a very short period, we don't anticipate any problems. We have very few large main breaks, but valves break and water mains break from time to time. It just happened to be time for that particular old valve to break," he said.
During any precautionary boil water notice, water should be treated (boiled for one minute) for drinking, making baby formula, washing produce, brushing teeth, and making ice cubes. An alternative to treatment is using bottled water, Burroughs said.
Businesses must also be aware of any boil water notices, including restaurants and convenience stores that use soda fountains that use water from the district.
Burroughs said there's really no way to enforce that state requirement. He said many restaurants use bottled water as a safe alternative during a boil water notice advisory.
Residents can call the Englewood Water District at 941-474-3217 or visit the website for updates at:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.