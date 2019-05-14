The Englewood Water District will shut down water service from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on Massachusetts Avenue in Grove City. The shutdown is scheduled as part of a water main replacement that will affect about 30 homes from Placida Road to Lemon Bay.

As a precaution, water district managers are advising residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or bottled water may be used. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you may contact Englewood Water District’s water distribution manager Kyle Herzog at 941-474-3217.

