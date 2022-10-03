ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District is working to get the water and sewer system back online for a large portion of Englewood.
The district will shut off water service in sections of the community starting Monday as employees look for leaks in the system, district officials stated Monday afternoon in a statement to The Daily Sun.
Employees are looking for pressure drops that indicate large breaks in water lines. People with water service can expect interruptions throughout the day, the release states.
This information does not pertain to customers of Charlotte County Utilities (CCU) in Englewood East and other utilities outside the EWD.
"Please continue to follow the precautionary boil water notice and conserve water when it is available," EWD states.
"Water Service to Manasota Key will remain off until service personnel can assess the damages to our distribution system.
Water will also remain off to our export customer Bocilla Utilities," the District stated..
Water customers are asked to "minimize" sewer usage. "Our wastewater treatment facility is still running on emergency power and the system is running at a limited capacity," the release states.
"If a sewer back-up begins in your home, we recommend you close all drain openings with stoppers or plugs. Tub, sink, and floor drains may need additional weight to keep them sealed. A string mop can be used to help plug toilet openings.
"Additionally, you can check your sewer clean out outside to determine if the sewer is starting to back up."
