Hurricane Ian EWD control panel damage

Hurricane Ian caused a power surge that blasted through a control panel at the Englewood Water District reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

 PROVIDED BY ENGLEWOOD WATER DISTRICT

ENGLEWOOD — Whether they'll get praise for the recovery after Hurricane Ian or buried with complaints, Englewood Water District officials expect a large crowd at its board meeting Thursday.

To accommodate a large crowd, possibly 60 or more people, the district's elected supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Westcoast Church, 240 Pine St. The meeting will be the board's first since the hurricane.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments