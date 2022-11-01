ENGLEWOOD — Whether they'll get praise for the recovery after Hurricane Ian or buried with complaints, Englewood Water District officials expect a large crowd at its board meeting Thursday.
To accommodate a large crowd, possibly 60 or more people, the district's elected supervisors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Westcoast Church, 240 Pine St. The meeting will be the board's first since the hurricane.
District Administrator Ray Burroughs said he intends to show two videos that reflect all the district dealt with in the wake of Ian. A second video will focus on what's involved in the production of potable water and wastewater treatment.
The district is still quantifying the damage it sustained from Ian. In the weeks following the storm, water and sewer service were both shut down as workers raced to fix damaged facilities.
In the upcoming week, Burroughs said he's scheduled to meet with insurance representatives and engineers. Also, District officials will be meeting with FEMA officials.
Some customers questioned the water and sewer bills after Ian, but not all.
"Firstly, we would like to commend the staff of the Englewood Water District for their tireless efforts to restore water and sewer services to the community," Pam and Bruce Merkle wrote in an email to Burroughs.
After Ian and its impact on the district water and sewer systems, the Merkles questioned whether the district is prepared to take on the residential expansion in the near future with Beachwalk and other developments.
The Merkles' questions to the district supervisors are:
• Are the assumptions about population growth in the (District) utility master plan still accurate?
• The plan spells out the Capital Improvement Program divided into near-term (1-4 years), mid-term (5-10 years) and long-term (11-20 years) … Have all the near-term projects been completed?
"Hurricane Ian exposed the weaknesses in the EWD infrastructure and point to the need for improvements to be made before additional development project in the area are approved," the Merkles concluded.
