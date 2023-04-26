Englewood Water District RO plant (copy

Englewood Water District’s reverse osmosis treatment plant.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — A chlorine burn being conducted by the Englewood Water District will end this Friday, April 28.

The chlorine burn consists of turning off the normal compound of chlorine and ammonia, and using only free chlorine to disinfect the water system.


   

