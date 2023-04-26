ENGLEWOOD — A chlorine burn being conducted by the Englewood Water District will end this Friday, April 28.
The chlorine burn consists of turning off the normal compound of chlorine and ammonia, and using only free chlorine to disinfect the water system.
Once the burn is completed, the standard chemicals used for disinfection will be reintroduced into the system and water production will return to normal operating conditions.
Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should continue to properly monitor their process for complete neutralization of disinfectant residual and should contact their doctor for more information.
Customers using the water for aquariums should continue to monitor the chlorine residuals.
Customers may notice open fire hydrants throughout the service area during this period as additional flushing of the system is necessary.
During normal business hours, residents may call Water Operations Manager, Dewey Futch at 941-474-3217 with any questions concerning this process. After regular business hours, please call 941-474-3217 and call-out personnel will address your concerns.
Charlotte County Utilities, North Port Utilities and Sarasota County Utilities, in conjunction with the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, will continue their free chlorine disinfecting processes until May 14.
