ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District will seek to fill the vacant supervisor’s seat at their next meeting, set for Thursday.

After serving the district as an elected supervisor for nearly 18 years, Steve Samuels died last month. His vacant seat doesn’t come up for election until November 2024.

Lani Gaver

Lani Gaver


Thomas O'Keefe

Thomas O’Keefe

Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments