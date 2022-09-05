ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District will seek to fill the vacant supervisor’s seat at their next meeting, set for Thursday.
After serving the district as an elected supervisor for nearly 18 years, Steve Samuels died last month. His vacant seat doesn’t come up for election until November 2024.
District officials received two applicants willing to fulfill the remainder of Samuel’s term. The district’s other elected supervisors can vote on Samuels’ replacement at their next meeting.
Lani Gaver
Lani Gaver is no newcomer to the Englewood Water District.
Originally from Miami-Dade County, Gaver moved to Englewood 37 years ago and worked 21 years as a district customer service billing clerk. She retired early to care for an ailing family member, but now she hopes to serve the district again.
“I am proud that even though Englewood is a small community, (the Englewood Water District) has always been on the cutting edge of technology in both water production, wastewater processing and reclaimed water production,” Gaver wrote in her request to be considered as a supervisor.
Her familiarity with the operations of the district, Gaver suggested, will be an asset to her as a supervisor and ability to make “well informed” decisions on the board.
Thomas Sheridan O’Keefe
Originally from Minnesota, Thomas O’Keefe is a relatively new Englewood resident. He wants to be actively involved with the community.
He’s already been appointed to Charlotte County’s Grove City Street and Drainage Advisory Board. He wants to do more.
Serving as a District supervisor, O’Keefe said, would allow him to give back to the Englewood community. Also, he suggested water as a vital and precious resource that needs to be protected.
His resume shows how he served as the CEO for three financial nonprofit organizations and think tanks. He also worked as an investment advisor and communications specialist. He’s also enjoys more artistic pursuits that include participation in community theater, chorale groups and writing.
Supervisors meet 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the District office, 201 Selma Ave., Englewood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.